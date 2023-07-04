Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Sustainability Strategies and Edge Data Center Deployments Gaining Momentum

APAC Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028


APAC Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $96.85 billion by 2028 from $70.09 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

APAC is one of the strongly growing markets in data center developments globally, with a major contribution from India, China, Japan, and Australia, followed by other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries. Regarding IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing the adoption of 40-100GbE switches, flash storage devices, and rack servers.

Electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing a surge in investments for UPS systems and generators driven by strong growth in regional data center projects. Mechanical Infrastructure segment is witnessing rising growth in investments for air-based cooling solutions, with some countries and especially Southeast Asia witnessing a surge in water cooling solutions due to the tropical climate.

General construction segment comprises several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors. Market is witnessing major trends such as growing sustainability strategies and edge data center deployments rising.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.
  • Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography.
  • Geography: APAC, Southeast Asia.
  • Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

96

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$70.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$96.85 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.5 %

Regions Covered

Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

VENDORS

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Broadcom
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Intel
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • Micron Technology
  • NEC
  • NetApp
  • Oracle
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • QNAP
  • Quantum
  • Seagate Technology
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • Wiwynn

Key Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Arup
  • Aurecon Group
  • CSF Group
  • DSCO Group
  • Gammon Construction
  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
  • NTT Facilities
  • PM Group
  • Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AWP Architects
  • BYME Engineering
  • Chung Hing Engineers Group
  • Corgan
  • CTCI
  • DPR Construction
  • Faithful+Gould
  • Fortis Construction
  • Hutchinson Builders
  • ISG
  • Kienta Engineering Construction
  • Linesight
  • LSK Engineering
  • M+W Group
  • Nakano Corporation
  • Obayashi Corporation
  • Powerware Systems (PWS)
  • Sato Kogyo
  • Sterling and Wilson
  • Red Engineering
  • Rider Levett Bucknall
  • Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • Canovate
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE
  • Fuji Electric
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • KOHLER Power
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Narada
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Shenzhen Envicool Technology
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • AirTrunk
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GDS Services
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • NEXTDC
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Bridge Data Centres
  • Big Data Exchange (BDx)
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Chayora
  • Chindata Group
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CtrlS Datacenters
  • Digital Edge DC
  • Facebook (Meta)
  • Google
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Iron Mountain
  • LG Uplus
  • Microsoft
  • Nxtra by Airtel
  • OneAsia Network
  • Open DC
  • Pi Datacenters
  • Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
  • Regal Orion
  • SpaceDC
  • SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
  • Sify Technologies
  • Tenglong Holding Group
  • Viettel IDC
  • VNET
  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

  • AdaniConneX
  • Data Center First
  • Edge Centres
  • EdgeConneX
  • Evolution Data Centres
  • Hickory
  • MettaDC
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • Pure Data Centres Group
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • YCO Cloud
  • YTL Data Center
  • Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9yq1l

