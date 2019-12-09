Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024 Featuring Key Power Infrastructure Vendors - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Power Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2024.

The increased construction of hyperscale facilities is likely to boost the data center power market in APAC. China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan are witnessing major data center development. China is to lead the market with multiple hyperscale investments from cloud and colocation providers. In the Southeast Asia region, Singapore is the preferred market to construct mega facilities.

The construction of these facilities is likely to grow during the forecast period. China and Hong Kong are the leading revenue generators in the region, followed by India. In India, Adani Group announced to invest $10 billion in the development of data center parks in 2019. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and Huawei, which are major clients for GDS Services, contributed over 50% of revenue in 2018. Hong Kong is expected to witness significant growth due to the construction and expansion of mega vertical projects, which are being colocated by internet and cloud service providers.



APAC Data Center Power Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by electrical infrastructure, ups systems, generators, tier standards, and geography. The UPS systems are widely adopted to provide electricity backup for cooling systems. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. The usage of generators in the region is expected to remain high. The adoption of Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) is gaining traction in countries such as Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

With the increased construction of data centers in the region, the usage of transfer switches and switchgears is expected to grow during the forecast period. Most facilities in China & Hong Kong and Australia are adopting medium- to high-voltage switchgears. The growing awareness to reduce power consumption and wastage is driving the adoption of intelligent PDUs.



The demand for 150 kVA UPS systems is high among small- and medium-sized facilities on account of the grid inconsistency in several countries. The adoption of <=500 kVA systems will be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. However, several small- and medium-sized facilities with a density of less than 1 MW capacity are adopting <=500 kVA UPS systems. Therefore, the construction of prefabricated facilities and the increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design are expected to propel growth in the next few years. The rise in mega data center projects, which are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards in China & Hong Kong, is likely to increase the deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems.



Diesel generators account for a major share of the APAC power market. The adoption of these systems is higher than natural gas or bi-fuel generators. China and India are likely to be the major revenue contributors for the segment during the forecast period. Most facilities in APAC are adopting N+N redundant generators. With the increasing popularity of edge data centers, the adoption of < 1MW generators is expected to grow during the forecast period. However, strict regulations relating to carbon dioxide emissions are likely to decrease the share of the segment.



The rise in the construction of tier III facilities is increasing owing to the growing need for redundant components to support mission-critical applications. In the APAC region, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Tier IV facilities generate high revenue with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. Tier IV facilities are expected to increase on account of the significant investment announcements from Apple, Facebook, AWS, Microsoft, and Google in the region.

Insights by Geography



The APAC region is expected to witness the implementation of edge computing in several countries, particularly China and India, to accommodate data growth. Several firms will also invest actively in renewable projects to run their operations. The APAC market will witness the implementation of several government regulations to decrease carbon emissions. The average PUE of data centers in the region is around 2.0, which is likely to decrease to about 1.50 by adopting innovative and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions over the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis



The data center power market has become highly competitive, owing to the increased demand for energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. Changing requirements of operators are prompting vendors to develop products that have more than 90% efficiency in carrying out their operations. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players in the power infrastructure market.



Leading vendors offering UPS systems and generators consider adding fuel deployment expertise to their portfolio as standalone solutions or through partnerships with small-scale fuel cell suppliers. The increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design is likely to bring a shift in demand.

Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Digitalization Drives Cloud Data Center Investments

8.1.2 Increased Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

8.1.3 High Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure & Data Centers

8.1.4 Growing Demand for Colocation & Managed Service Providers

8.1.5 Construction of Data Centers with Rack Power of >10 kW

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Issues with Power Outages & Reliability

8.2.2 Budget Constraints Limiting Operations of Efficient Data Centers

8.2.3 Location Constraints for Data center Construction

8.2.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy for Data Centers

8.3.2 Software-defined Power to Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure

8.3.3 Emergence of Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

8.3.4 5G Deployment to Spur Colocation Investments in Edge Locations

Key Power Infrastructure Vendors



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Prominent Power Infrastructure Vendors



Bachmann

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Group

Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Hitec Power Protection

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Kohler (SDMO)

Legrand

Mitsubishi

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Piller Power Systems (Active Power)

Pramac

Riello UPS

Rittal

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology

Socomec

Tripp Lite

Toshiba

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvp3f6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

