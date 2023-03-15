Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $100.62 Billion by 2032 on the Back of Unprecedented Power Consumption and Construction of New Data Centers

Mar 15, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market 2022-2032 by Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific data center power market will grow by 9.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $100,625.1 million over 2023-2032, driven by the growing construction of new data centers, the unprecedented rise in power consumption, and a high demand for highly efficient data center power solutions.
This 135-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific data center power market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific data center power market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Country.
Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Solutions
- Power Monitoring
- Power Distribution
- Power Backup
- Cabling Infrastructure
- Software
- Services
- Training and Consulting
- Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
Based on Infrastructure, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- UPS Systems
- 500 kVA or below
- 500-1000 kVA
- 1000 kVA or above
- Generators
- <_5 />
- 1.5-3 MW
- >3 MW
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- Power Distribution Units (PDUs)
- Other Infrastructure
By Data Center Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Modular Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Cloud Data Centers
- Edge Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Micro Mobile Data Center
By Data Center Tier, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
By Industry Vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Energy
- Other Industry Verticals
By Data Center Size, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Small and Medium Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Infrastructure
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Data Center Type
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Data Center Tier
7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical
8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Data Center Size
9 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Black Box Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Legrand SA
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schleifenbauer
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corp.
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rypat
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article