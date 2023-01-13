Asia-Pacific Data Centre Developments Report 2022: 60+ Facilities by 48 DC Providers Build-outs as of Mid-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).

The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across twelve Asian Countries (including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using DCP's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at mid-point of 2022.

The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts since 2021. The analyst identifies over 60 facilities by some 48 DC Providers build-outs as of mid-2022 - making a significant year-on-year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Development Overview

The key locations for Data Centre Development

Australia

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Hong Kong

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Indonesia

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Japan

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Korea (South)

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Malaysia

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

New Zealand

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Philippines

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Singapore

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Taiwan

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Thailand

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Vietnam

  • Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
  • Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
  • Summary

Conclusion - Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific 2022

Companies Mentioned

  • AirTrunk SYD-2 Data Centre
  • Bridge Data Centres
  • Datagrid Data Centre
  • Equinix Data Centre SG-5
  • ESR
  • GDS Holdings Data Centre
  • Guangdong Data Centre
  • KT Cloud Data Centre
  • Landlease/PDG Data Centre
  • NRT10
  • NTT Ho Chi Minh Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhzjhk

