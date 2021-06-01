Asia-Pacific Debit Card Trends Report 2020: Financial Inclusion, Payment Legacy, COVID-19, Regulations

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Debit Card Trends in the Asia-Pacific Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the market for debit cards, whether in plastic format or a digital manifestation in seven Asia-Pacific nations.

The report compares the influence of factors such as financial inclusion, as measured by checking account ownership, and describes the prominent debit network(s) present, the regulatory environment and recent history, as well as current influential trends.



Data provided tracks recent transaction volume and provides volume projections comparing a pre- and post-coronavirus view. The report commentary and forecasts are focused on account-based debit and remove the use of prepaid debit activity where possible. There are some countries however, particularly where account ownership is low, where account-based debit and prepaid debit are comingled by the respective payments reporting agencies.

Debit Card Trends in the Asia-Pacific Region finds that debit card use in the region is far from monolithic. Countries such as Australia and Japan have some similarities to the North American debit market, with a high degree of financial inclusion and a long history of card use. In contrast, countries such as China, India and Indonesia have relied primarily on cash until very recently.



The analyst finds some interesting trends in debit card adoption in each country. Those nations that have been primarily cash based societies are moving towards mobile based solutions supported by QR codes at the point of sale at an incredible pace. This approach also supports another trend; the preference for local networks with technology and data that never leave the country.



Highlights of the report include:

Analysis of the most influential trends in the debit card market in Australia , China, India , Indonesia , Japan , Korea, and Singapore

Transaction volumes processed by country from 2015 through 2019, with pre-and post- pandemic forecasts for 2020-2021

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Australia

4. China

5. India

6. Indonesia

7. Japan

8. Korea

9. Singapore

10. Conclusion

11. References

Companies Mentioned

China Union Pay

eftpos

Facebook

Google

JCB

Mastercard

National Payment Corporation of India

NetsUnion Clearing Corporation

Peoples Bank of China

RuPay

Visa

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vusuli

