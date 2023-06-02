Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis 2023: Increased Spending Drives Transformational Growth through the Proliferation of the Domestic Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on defense spending activities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with an emphasis on select countries, that is, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. It briefly analyzes the estimated defense budgets of the focus countries for 2023.

The study provides a snapshot of the APAC defense market, including industry trends, key challenges, and competitive landscape, and it outlines the major product categories projected to drive market growth. The study also highlights growth opportunities and technology interests.

As leading economies continue rapid military modernization amidst heightened perceptions of regional security threats, the APAC defense market is poised for robust growth throughout the study period (2022-2029). The stricter enforcement of local mandates on defense import restrictions and the proliferation of domestic defense industries will support market expansion. The research service emphasizes the need for higher investment in research and development (R&D) and partnerships among and between foreign and domestic defense companies to stay competitive in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Defense Budget 2023
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Regional Overview
  • Top Regional Military Spenders
  • Defense Budget Overview - Focus Countries
  • Notable Defense Partnerships
  • Country Profile - Australia
  • Notable Defense Activities - Australia
  • Top Product Categories - Australia
  • Australian Defense Companies
  • Country Profile - Japan
  • Notable Defense Activities - Japan
  • Top Product Categories - Japan
  • Japanese Defense Companies
  • Country Profile - India
  • Notable Defense Activities - India
  • Top Product Categories - India
  • Indian Defense Companies
  • Country Profile - Singapore
  • Notable Defense Activities - Singapore
  • Top Product Categories - Singapore
  • Singaporean Defense Companies
  • Country Profile - South Korea
  • Notable Defense Activities - South Korea
  • Top Product Categories - South Korea
  • South Korean Defense Companies
  • Other Notable Countries
  • Conclusion and Future Outlook

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Joint R&D Activities
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Training and Simulation
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Multi-domain C4ISR Solutions

4. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gxupx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Report to 2030: Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity Drives Growth

Global Intelligent Railways Transportation Management Systems Market 2023: Ability to Reduce Fuel Consumption Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.