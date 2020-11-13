Asia-Pacific Defense Technology Industrial Base (DTIB) Meta Trends 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Budget Constraints in the Asia-Pacific Region Driving the Development of the Defense Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the defense technology industrial base (DTIB) and identifies areas of opportunities in the land, air, and naval security segments and technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a growth opportunities study investigating the potential impact of future technologies on the market, and how they will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies that are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will benefit from this study.



This research study includes:

Product scope: Industry Mega Trends and defense Mega Trends

Geographic scope: Asia-Pacific

End-user scope: All industries interested in emerging technologies

Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends in the Asia-Pacific technological industrial base?

technological industrial base? What will happen to the DTIB in the Asia-Pacific in the next five years?

in the next five years? What are challenges to global exports and future exporters that will emerge in the next five years?

Which triggers will drive growth within the region in the next 5 years?

What are the challenges to procurement that will emerge in the next 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Country Summary

Key Summary

CEO's Perspective

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Trends in the APAC Defense Market

Naval Modernization on the Rise

Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures

Increasing Adoption of UAS

Integrated EEZ Operations

Enhanced Amphibious and 'Island Hopping' Capability Requirements

C6ISR Development

4. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Training and Simulation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Force Multiplier Requirements

Growth Opportunity 3 - C6ISR

Growth Opportunity 4 - Lighter, Transportable, Modular

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Region Brief

Brief

Economic Situation and COVID-19

COVID-19

6. Country Profiles

Australia - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Australia - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Australia - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Japan - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Japan - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Japan - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities New Zealand - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context New Zealand - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements New Zealand - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities South Korea - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context South Korea - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements South Korea - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Singapore - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Singapore - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Singapore - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Malaysia - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Malaysia - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Malaysia - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities The Philippines - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context The Philippines - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements The Philippines - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Indonesia - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Indonesia - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Indonesia - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Thailand - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Thailand - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Thailand - DTIB and Opportunities

- DTIB and Opportunities Vietnam - Strategic Context

- Strategic Context Vietnam - Current Defense Procurements

- Current Defense Procurements Vietnam - DTIB and Opportunities

7. The Last Word

List of Exhibits

