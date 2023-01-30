Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Markets, 2018-20212 & 2022-2028: Leading Companies are Looking to Advanced Technologies and New Product launches to Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Solutions, Mammography, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End Users, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028

The rising prevalence of associated diseases along with growing geriatric population are anticipated to augment the growth of the market. Growing adoption of advanced technologies in diagnostic imaging modalities is also one of the major factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

For instance, in 2021, GE Healthcare launched a Vscan AirTM is a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound which gives doctors a crystal-clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software. Additionally, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cancer, and others are bolstering the growth of the market.

Presently, over 60 percent of people with type 2 diabetes live in Asia, primarily in China and India. The rise in medical tourism in the region especially in countries like India, Singapore, Thailand, among others, is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028.

The Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is segmented into type, mobility, source, application, end users, company and country. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into X-Ray imaging solutions, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging solutions, mammography and others.

Among these, the X-Ray imaging solutions segment is expected to dominate the market through 2028. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of road accidents and injuries in the region. Additionally, this is a cost-effective technique, which is non-invasive and helps in diagnosis of various diseases.

Based on source, the market can be split into domestic and import. The domestic segment is expected to hold significant share in the market on account of the large-scale production of X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Scan equipment in the region.

Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market from 2018 to 2021.

diagnostic imaging market from 2018 to 2021. To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

diagnostic imaging market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028. To classify and forecast Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market based on type, mobility, source, application, end users, component, company and country distribution.

diagnostic imaging market based on type, mobility, source, application, end users, component, company and country distribution. To identify dominant country or segment in the Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

diagnostic imaging market. To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

diagnostic imaging market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

diagnostic imaging market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

diagnostic imaging market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (GE Healthcare Limited)

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Hologic Hub Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Report Scope:



Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type:

X-Ray Imaging Solutions

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Nuclear Imaging Solutions

Mammography

Others

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Mobility:

Portable

Standalone

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

