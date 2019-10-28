Asia Pacific Digital language learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type ; Deployment Type ; Business Type ; End-User

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.89 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 15.7% from the year 2018 to 2027. Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for digitalized education. The schools in China, South Korea, Australia, and China aimed at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. Thus, increasing penetration of digitization across the education sector is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.







In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies.However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning.



Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes.As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.



The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.

The Asia-Pacific digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several companies, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, several government initiatives taken by the government of various countries is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market in the region.



Some of the government initiatives include Futureschools@Singapore initiative of Singapore government; Digital Bangladesh initiative of Bangladesh government; National eLearning Policy of Malaysian government; and Swayam Prabha, National Digital Library, and Swayam initiative of Indian government among others.

The Asia-Pacific digital language learning market by end-user is segmented into academic and non-academic.Academic sector holds a significant share of the digital language learning market.



With the advancements in technology, the adoption of digital learning by schools, universities, colleges, and corporates organizations is increasing.The acceptance of digital education across schools and colleges, especially in developing countries, is boosting due to the mass interest shifting toward advanced technologies.



The digitalization of schools is encouraging them to procure different types of digital language learning platforms.The academic segment is further fragmented into different age groups.



The parents nowadays are familiar with the advancements in technology; they prompt want their child to learn languages independently by using smart devices through digital learning games.

The overall Asia-Pacific digital language learning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific digital language learning market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific digital language learning market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific digital language learning industry. Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.



