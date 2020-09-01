Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Industry, Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research shows that the Asia-Pacific disinfectant sprays and wipes market will be fast progressing at a CAGR of 7.46% in terms of revenue over the forecast period of 2019-2028. India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, and Rest of APAC together form the market in this region.



South Korea also seems promising for the development of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market. It offers significant growth opportunities to vendors operating in this space. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rise in health & hygiene awareness in public are expected to raise the demand for disinfectant sprays and wipes in the country. This is fuelling the growth of the South Korean disinfectant sprays and wipes market.



Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in India have been on the rise since the past few years. The primary reason for the rise in the prevalence of these infection cases is the lack of compliance with various infection-control guidelines. The growing infections have also raised the mortality and morbidity rates in patients. Strict adherence to the set guidelines is necessary to bring the situation under control, and one of the measures to do so is to curb the spread of infection.



Containing the spread of HAIs is also a major challenge for healthcare professionals. Thus, the adoption of disinfectant products for controlling infection spread in healthcare facilities has increased. This rising adoption of disinfectant products is aiding the growth of India's disinfectant sprays and wipes market.



Some of the companies present in this market are 3M Company, Stryker, Lonza, Stepan Company, Cantel Medical, Ecolab, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble (P&G).



Key Topics Covered



1. Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Industry Components

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Insight

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Emergence of Unknown Pathogens

2.7.2. Rising Complications from Healthcare-Associated Infections

2.7.3. Advancement in Technology

2.8. Key Restraints

2.8.1. Incidence of Toxic Elements Associated with Disinfectants

2.8.2. Emerging Alternative Technologies

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Usage of Marketing Tools and Strategies

2.9.2. Surging e-Commerce Platforms

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Fluctuations in Raw Materials Prices



3. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Wipes

3.2. Sprays



4. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Composition

4.1. Alcohol

4.2. Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

4.3. Other Compositions



5. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Residential

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Commercial Spaces

5.4. Hospitality

5.5. Government & Other Industry Verticals



6. Geographical Analysis - Asia-Pacific

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. Japan

6.1.2. China

6.1.3. India

6.1.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.1.5. South Korea

6.1.6. ASEAN Countries

6.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Procter & Gamble (P&G)

7.2. Vernacare

7.3. Cantel Medical

7.4. Diamond Wipes International Inc.

7.5. 3M Company

7.6. Gojo Industries Inc.

7.7. Unilever

7.8. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.9. Stepan Company

7.10. Kimberly-Clark

7.11. Stryker

7.12. Ecolab

7.13. Cleanwell

7.14. Gama Healthcare

7.15. Whiteley Corporation

7.16. Lonza



