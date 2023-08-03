Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2023: A $283.93 Billion Market by 2028 - Technological Advancements in Homecare Settings Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC disposable medical supplies market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a value of $125.65 billion in 2022 and projected to soar to $283.93 billion by 2028, boasting an impressive CAGR of 14.55%.

This comprehensive report delves into the dynamics of the disposable medical supplies market in the APAC region, providing valuable insights into its size, forecast, and industry trends.

The report covers various market segmentations and offers a detailed overview of the factors driving this growth, including the rising number of surgical procedures, increasing hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and chronic conditions, and a growing awareness of health and hygiene practices.

Notably, key players such as Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp have been dominating the market, employing strategic acquisitions and collaborations to access commercially launched products and further expand their presence in the disposable medical supplies market.

In 2022, China accounted for a significant revenue share of 20.43% and was the largest market, followed by India (17.21%) and then Japan (16.56%) in the APAC disposable medical supplies market.

In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.60% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to the increase in the number of surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of the APAC disposable medical supplies market.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of 51.31% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, increasing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.

The technological advancements in medical supplies for homecare settings are key trends being observed in the disposable medical supplies market. Major players in the market are focused on enhancing their product portfolio with advanced technologies to retain their foothold in the market.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in APAC. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



Disposable medical supplies are medical devices, or apparatus intended for single-use or short-term use in healthcare settings. Medical disposables are products used to protect healthcare workers from diseases and infections. These are used during medical examinations, surgical procedures, and treatments to prevent cross-contamination between doctors and caregivers and between doctors and patients. These supplies are essential in hospital settings, as they save staff time and reduce healthcare-associated costs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $125.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $283.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5 % Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Medline Industries Inc (Medline)

Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)

3M Company

Company Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)

Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)

Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Halyard Health Inc

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)

Sempermed USA , Inc

, Inc Ansell Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)

Baxter International

Bayer AG (Bayer)

Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)

and Co (BD) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)

Product type

Surgical Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Products

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)

Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Others

End-user type

Hospitals

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

