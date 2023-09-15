Asia-Pacific Dominates Digital TV SoC Market; Europe Predicted as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital TV SoC Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital TV SoC market is expected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2022 to $9.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The digital TV SoC market is expected to reach $15.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major players in the digital tv soc market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics N.V., MediaTek Inc., Broadcom Inc., Apple Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Novatek Microelectronics Corp., MStar Semiconductor Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Sigma Designs, Zoran Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Digital TV SoC (System-on-Chip) refers to integrated circuits that are designed specifically for use in digital television sets. These chips are used to combine multiple functions and components onto a single chip, making them a cost-effective and efficient solution for powering modern TVs.

The main display technologies of digital TV SoC are LCD (liquid crystal display), LED (light emitting diode), OLED (organic light emitting diode), and QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode). LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) is a type of display technology that uses liquid crystals to display images, which are commonly used in digital TVs and computer monitors. These are used in various applications including smart televisions (TVs), set-top boxes, and others, which are used by residential, commercial, and others.

The adoption of artificial intelligence into digital TV SoC have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the digital tv SoC market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating technological advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital TV SoC market in 2022. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in digital TV SoC report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the digital TV SoC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The increase in smart tv adoption is expected to propel the growth of the digital TV SoC market going forward. Smart TVs refer to advanced televisions that have internet connectivity and offer interactive features beyond traditional television viewing. The increase in smart tv adoption is mostly driven by greater availability and accessibility of high-speed internet, increasing popularity of online streaming services, enhanced user experience, and features, where digital TV SoCs are used in smart TVs to enable their interactive features and functionalities, such as video streaming, gaming, and social media applications. For instance, according to the Federal Register, a US-based official journal of the federal government, smart TVs constituted 52% of all TV sets consumed in 2021, which is a significant increase from 45% in 2020. Therefore, the increase in smart tv adoption is driving the growth of the digital TV SoC market

The digital TV SoC market consists of sales of satellite, cable, integrated systems, and terrestrial products. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital TV SoC Market Characteristics

3. Digital TV SoC Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital TV SoC Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Digital TV SoC Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Digital TV SoC Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Digital TV SoC Market

5. Digital TV SoC Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Digital TV SoC Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Digital TV SoC Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Digital TV SoC Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Digital TV SoC Market, Segmentation By Display Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LED (Light Emitting Diode)

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

6.2. Global Digital TV SoC Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smart Televisions (TVs)

Set Top Boxes

Other Applications

6.3. Global Digital TV SoC Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Other End-Users

7. Digital TV SoC Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Digital TV SoC Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Digital TV SoC Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

