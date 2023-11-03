Asia Pacific Dominates Plant-Based Food Market, with Growing Online Sales and Government Initiatives Boosting Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-Based Food Market (by Type, Distribution Channel, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based food market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of US$54.15 billion by 2023, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.60% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Plant-based foods constitute a diverse range of food products crafted from natural plant ingredients. These foods are derived primarily from fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, whole grains, and legumes, with the notable absence of animal-derived ingredients. A plant-based diet is celebrated for its lower cholesterol and saturated fat content, along with higher levels of folic acid, magnesium, and iron. Additionally, it is associated with a reduced risk of various health conditions, including certain cancers, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

The plant-based food market is currently witnessing rapid growth, with a spectrum of producers, from startups to major consumer packaged goods (CPG) corporations, swiftly emerging. Plant-based alternatives to meat, eggs, and dairy products are gaining popularity due to their taste, price competitiveness, and wider accessibility. Factors such as concerns about animal-borne illnesses, increased health consciousness, and the preference for clean label and natural products are driving consumers toward plant-based food choices.

Segment Coverage

By Type: The plant-based food market is categorized into four main segments based on type: Dairy, Meat, Egg, and Others. The dairy segment holds the largest share of the plant-based food market, driven by the increasing prevalence of milk allergies and lactose intolerance cases. The plant-based egg market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, with plant-based eggs gaining popularity for being cholesterol-free and allergen-free, making them appealing to consumers with health-related concerns. Within the plant-based dairy segment, six product types are recognized: Milk, Cheese, Ice-cream, Butter, Yogurt, and Others. Among these, milk represents the dominant category, holding the highest market share. The plant-based dairy milk category further includes four product segments: almond, soy, rice, and others. The plant-based meat market is divided into six product segments: burgers, sausages, crumbles, nuggets, meatballs, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the plant-based food market based on geographical regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America encompasses the US, Canada, and Mexico, while Europe includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific region currently dominates the market with the largest market share. The adoption of innovative technologies for product innovation, collaborations between domestic and international food companies, and increased government research and development (R&D) investments in the food sector are key factors propelling the Asia Pacific plant-based food market.

The North America plant-based food market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, with the US leading the market due to concerns about the environmental impact of livestock production and the availability of meat alternatives. In the US market, plant-based foods are further segmented into eight categories: Milk, Meat, Creamer, Ice-cream, Butter, Cheese, Eggs, and Others.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers:

Growing Vegan Population: The global rise in the vegan population, characterized by individuals who abstain from consuming meat, dairy products, eggs, honey, and other animal-derived ingredients, is a key driver for plant-based foods. A vegan diet is increasingly associated with health benefits, such as reduced risk of heart diseases, cancer, and other illnesses, driving the demand for plant-based products. Growing Grocery E-commerce Sales: The surge in grocery e-commerce sales, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has played a significant role in the accessibility and availability of plant-based food products, further driving market growth. Favorable Government Initiatives: Government initiatives promoting healthy dietary choices and sustainability, along with the introduction of policies and regulations favoring plant-based food production and consumption, are contributing to market expansion. Emergence of Flexitarians: The emergence of flexitarian consumers, who are primarily omnivores but consciously incorporate plant-based foods into their diets, is expanding the consumer base for plant-based products.

Challenges:

Comparatively Higher Price Range : Plant-based products often come with a price premium compared to their animal-based counterparts, which can be a deterrent for price-sensitive consumers. Significant Preference for Animal-Based Products: Many consumers still prefer animal-based products due to factors such as taste, nutritional profile, and protein content, posing a challenge to the widespread adoption of plant-based foods.

Trends:

Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Artificial intelligence is being used to develop plant-based products that closely mimic the taste and texture of animal-derived foods, addressing the taste barrier and driving consumer adoption. Rise in Social Media Marketing: Plant-based food companies are increasingly using social media marketing to create awareness and promote their products, reaching a wider audience and driving demand. Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Meat and Seafood: Plant-based meat and seafood alternatives are gaining popularity, driven by environmental concerns, health considerations, and the desire to reduce overfishing and ocean habitat impact. Emergence of 3D Printing Plant-Based Meat: Innovations in 3D printing technology are enabling the production of plant-based meat products with realistic textures, contributing to the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted global plant-based food supply chains, affecting access to diverse and safe dietary options. However, as the pandemic unfolded, consumer health concerns intensified, leading to increased adoption of vegan diets and boosting the global plant-based food market in 2020. Companies began shifting production toward plant-based foods, and consumers increasingly prioritized health and well-being, influenced by pandemic-related health concerns.

Analysis of Key Players

The global plant-based food market exhibits fragmentation, with numerous small- and medium-sized suppliers in the market. Key players in the market include:

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Unilever PLC

Beyond Meat Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Conagra Brands (Garden Protein International Inc.)

Otsuka Holdings (Daiya Foods Inc.)

Impossible Foods Inc.

Archer Daniel's Midland Company

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Plamil Foods Ltd.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

