Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Charge Controllers with MPPT Market, Driven by China's Rapid Growth in Solar Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Charge Controllers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Application - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global charge controllers with Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2022 to USD 3.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Charge controllers with MPPT are essential components in solar power systems, managing the flow of charge to and from battery banks.

They protect batteries from overcharging or discharging, ensuring their longevity. As the world increasingly adopts renewable energy sources, the demand for solar power systems is rising, driving the need for charge controllers with MPPT technology.

Market Segmentation

The global charge controllers with MPPT market is segmented based on:

Application: Industrial, commercial, residential. End Use: Solar home systems, solar street lighting, solar water pumping systems, telecom towers, and others. Region: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

Analysis by Product

Commercial Segment : Accounted for 54.7% of revenue share in 2021 and is expected to experience rapid growth. This growth is driven by increasing energy requirements from data centers and communication base stations. The proliferation of solar PV modules in establishments like hospitals, hotels, and corporate offices further fuels this momentum.

Industrial Segment: Forecasted to undergo significant expansion due to large-scale solar projects, especially in utility-scale solar arrays alongside sizable off-grid inverters. The industrial sector is driven by the demand for clean electricity and the increasing number of industrial-scale projects.

Analysis by Type

Solar Home Systems : Expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 10.5% from 2021. The growing demand for affordable and sustainable energy sources for rural households drives the growth of this category. MPPT charge controllers are the preferred choice in this application due to their superior performance.

: Expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 10.5% from 2021. The growing demand for affordable and sustainable energy sources for rural households drives the growth of this category. MPPT charge controllers are the preferred choice in this application due to their superior performance. Solar Street Lighting: Expected to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 9.5% in 2021. The adoption of solar-powered street lighting systems is driven by cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages. MPPT charge controllers are preferred for their performance and efficiency.

Global Charge Controllers with MPPT Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific : Held a commanding 35.8% market share in 2021 and is poised for the fastest growth. China's substantial contribution to the revenue pool is a significant factor. China's investments in its solar sector have yielded cost efficiencies in solar PV manufacturing and advanced solar charge controller technology.

: Held a commanding 35.8% market share in 2021 and is poised for the fastest growth. substantial contribution to the revenue pool is a significant factor. investments in its solar sector have yielded cost efficiencies in solar PV manufacturing and advanced solar charge controller technology. North America : Expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 15.9%. The United States , with its growing solar industry and ambitious clean energy goals, will be a focal point of growth within the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Interest in Off-Grid and Hybrid Solar Systems : Rising government support for renewable energy, such as the United States' solar investment tax credit (ITC), is stimulating the demand for solar power systems and charge controllers with MPPT technology.

: Rising government support for renewable energy, such as solar investment tax credit (ITC), is stimulating the demand for solar power systems and charge controllers with MPPT technology. Growing Popularity of Off-Grid and Hybrid Solar Systems: Off-grid and hybrid solar systems are gaining traction as reliable and cost-efficient alternatives to conventional grid-tethered setups, particularly in regions with unreliable grid connectivity.

Restraints

Potential Challenge of Elevated Controller Costs: MPPT charge controllers are comparatively more expensive due to their advanced technology and higher efficiency, which could limit accessibility for budget-conscious customers.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on MPPT technology and expanding their product lines to cater to various applications.

Distribution channels, including internet portals and supply agreements with third parties, are being strengthened to boost sales and revenue.

Key Market Trends

The rising popularity of MPPT technology is attributed to its ability to continually monitor and adjust solar panels to attain the maximum power point, enhancing solar power system efficiency.

This information provides an overview of the global charge controllers with MPPT market, its growth prospects, and key trends.

Companies Mentioned

Morningstar Corporation

Victron Energy B.V.

Phocos AG

Beijing Epsolar Technology Co. Ltd.

Renogy

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Genasun LLC

Midnite Solar Inc.

Shuori New Energy Technology

Steca Elektronik GmbH

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd.

Blue Sky Energy Inc.

Xantrex Technology Inc.

Samlex America Inc.

Schneider Electric

OutBack Power Technologies

EPEVER Solar Technology

Magnum Energy Inc.

Powertech Systems

Studer Innotec

TriStar Power Systems

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1 % Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0ifm6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets