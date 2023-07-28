Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Specialty Steels Market - Comprehensive Report 2023-2033

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Specialty Steel 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Market for Specialty Steels 2023-2033 report offers comprehensive insights into the latest market developments, key drivers, and challenges, along with an analysis of end-use markets and global revenues.

Specialty steels, which encompass value-added steel grades designed for specific properties such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance, are witnessing remarkable growth in the global market. The main segments of specialty steels include tool steel, stainless steel, electrical steel, wear-resistant steel, high-strength steel, as well as others like silicone steel and magnet alloys.

Key end-use industries, such as automotive, machinery, oil & gas, aerospace, power generation, and mold tooling, are driving the demand for these specialized steel products. Among the regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of demand for specialty steels.

The report's contents include:

  • Specialty steel technical analysis, covering types, properties, advanced materials under development, pros, and cons.
  • Market analysis, including an overview of the global steel market, market map, SWOT analysis, market trends & opportunities, recent industry developments & innovations, market growth drivers, and challenges.
  • Market segmentation by types.
  • End-use industry analysis, including Automotive, Machinery, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Power Generation, and Mold Tooling.
  • Global market revenues, historical & forecast to 2033, segmented by end-use industry and region.
  • Competitive landscape analysis.
  • Future market outlook.

Furthermore, the report features 27 company profiles, presenting key players in the specialty steels market. Some of the prominent companies profiled include Aperam, Baosteel Group, JSW Steel, Nippon Steel Corp, Posco, Tata Steel, and ThyssenKrupp Steel.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 INTRODUCTION

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET
4.1 The global steel market 2022-2023
4.2 Market map
4.3 SWOT analysis
4.4 Market trends and opportunities
4.5 Recent industry developments and innovation
4.6 Market growth drivers
4.6.1 Vehicle lightweighting
4.6.2 High strength materials in construction
4.6.3 Oil & gas industry projects and developments
4.6.4 Power infrastructure
4.6.5 Lightweighting in aerospace
4.6.6 Demand from manufacturing industries
4.6.7 Demand from consumer goods market
4.7 Market challenges
4.8 Market segmentation
4.9 End-use industries
4.10 Global market revenues 2018-2033
4.11 Competitive landscape
4.12 Future market outlook

5 COMPANY PROFILES (27 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Acerinox
  • Allegheny Technologies
  • Aperam
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Baosteel Group
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Daido Steel
  • Deutsche Edelstahlwerke
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Jindal Stainless
  • JSW Steel
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
  • Nippon Steel Corp
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Outokumpu
  • Ovako AB
  • Posco
  • Precision Castparts Corp
  • Sandvik
  • SSAB
  • Tata Steel
  • ThyssenKrupp Steel
  • TimkenSteel
  • Titanium Metals Corporation
  • Universal Stainless
  • Villares Metals
  • Voestalpine

