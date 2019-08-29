Asia Pacific Drug Development Markets, 2019-2026 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 62.46 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode (In house, Outsourced), By Process Step (DMPK, Safety Assessment), By Therapeutic Area, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific drug development market is expected to reach USD 62.46 billion by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.54%

Challenges pertaining to the escalating research costs and shrinking revenue faced by major pharma companies have led to the significant expansion of Asian drug development sector. A rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, low operating costs, and a growing patient population have contributed to the recognition of Asian countries as an ideal site for low-cost drug development.



Furthermore, the growing acceptance of clinical trial data generated in Asia by Western drug regulators, including the EMA and U.S. FDA, is one of the key market drivers. This is primarily because of the increasing similarities of Asian disease demographics to that of the Western nations.



Various government policies have been formulated to promote implementation of digital and advanced analytics, such as artificial intelligence, in the region. Moreover, the pharma companies are collaborating with AI-based companies to leverage algorithms and cloud computing to transform their drug development process.



The contract research organizations are experiencing increasing levels of interest in Asian countries from their U.S. -based client base. This is a testament to the lucrative growth of Asia Pacific market, driving its growth in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Outsourced mode of pharmaceutical development led the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the fact that the companies are investing or redirecting their significant investments from already existing R&D centers in Europe and U.S. to emerging centers in Asia

and U.S. to emerging centers in Analytical & stability studies captured the largest revenue share in the market, due to the high usage of advanced and relative expensive technologies such as Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) spectroscopy

Oncology is estimated to be the highest revenue generating segment, due to the presence of a substantial number of cancer targeting therapeutics in clinical development phase. This segment is expected to maintain a fast CAGR during the forecast period owing to wide acceptance of personalized therapy in cancer treatment

Strong government support for innovation and large and diverse domestic pharma industry of China has led to the dominance of China over other countries in the Asia Pacific drug development market

has led to the dominance of over other countries in the drug development market Furthermore, the launch of several start-ups in India is expected to serve as a significant source of revenue to the Indian pharmaceutical industry

is expected to serve as a significant source of revenue to the Indian pharmaceutical industry Some key contract service providers operating in the Asia Pacific drug development market are Eurofins Advinus, Covance Inc., Celerion, and Parexel International Corporation. With the rising trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing, these CROs are expected to witness great organic revenue growth

drug development market are Eurofins Advinus, Covance Inc., Celerion, and Parexel International Corporation. With the rising trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing, these CROs are expected to witness great organic revenue growth In house global pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca are also striving to gain competitive ground in the Asian market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Rising pharma R&D outsourcing

3.1.1.2 Growing accessibility to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for pharmaceutical research

3.1.1.3 Expansion in the global drug developer in Asian market

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Different approval timelines

3.1.2.1 Presence of well-established players in western market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Process Step Scope, 2018

3.3 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market-Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Categorization: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market: Mode Movement Analysis

4.2 In house

4.2.1 Asia pacific in house drug development market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 Outsourced

4.3.1 Asia pacific outsourced drug development market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Categorization: Process Step Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market: Process Step Movement Analysis

5.2 Process Research Development

5.3 Formulation

5.4 Analytical & stability studies

5.5 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)

5.6 Safety Assessment (Toxicology)

5.7 Regulatory Compliance

5.8 Packaging



Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Categorization: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market: Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Inflammation & Immunology

6.4 Cardiology

6.5 Neuroscience

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Categorization: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Mode, Process Step, & Therapeutic Area



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Drug Development Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participant Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles



Samsung BioLogics

WuXi Biologics

Celltrion Inc.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Eurofins Advinus

Covance Inc.

Celerion

Parexel International Corporation

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Vifor Pharma Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd

