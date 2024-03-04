Asia Pacific Ecommerce Market Report 2023: Growth Surge Led by Expanding Digital Consumer Base - Forecasts to 2027

04 Mar, 2024, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest databook offering comprehensive insights into the Ecommerce market in the Asia Pacific has been added to our comprehensive collection of industry research publications. The databook presents over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) across various Ecommerce verticals including shopping, travel, food service, media and entertainment, and technology.
With a meticulous compilation of statistics and trends, this report is pivotal for understanding market dynamics, shares by key players, sales channels, and payment instruments, complemented by an in-depth analysis of consumer demographics. Key findings indicate a projected annual market growth of 3.41% in 2023, reaching an estimated US$3,987.3 billion in the Asia Pacific Ecommerce sector.
The data-driven report underscores several pivotal aspects including:
- A robust CAGR of 6.39% predicted for the period of 2023-2027, showcasing sustained growth in the Asia Pacific Ecommerce market.
- An increase in gross merchandise value from US$3,855.8 billion in 2022 to an anticipated US$5,108.8 billion by 2027.
- Contributions to market expansion from Tier II, III, and IV cities in large consumer bases such as India.
- The resilience of the market despite macroeconomic fluctuations and regulatory changes, particularly in the Chinese sector.
In addition, the report examines emergent trends such as live streaming engagement models and cross-border purchases, as well as dissecting market share across mobile and desktop platforms and highlighting the dominant role of mobile commerce.
Ecommerce Market Dynamics and Future Forecasts:
- Comprehensive analysis of market size and segmentation trends.
- Detailed country-level data-centric analysis across 14 bundled reports.
- Illustrative segmentation of the Ecommerce market shares by key players in retail shopping, travel, and food service verticals.
Key Market Opportunities and Consumer Trends:
Understanding the nuanced needs and behaviors of the digital consumer base is essential. This databook offers key insights into opportunities by Ecommerce categories, and market-specific strategies based on in-depth analysis, global trends, and data on consumer attitudes and behaviors.
The strategic intelligence contained within the report allows businesses to make informed decisions to navigate the rising tide of digital commerce, especially in the Asia Pacific region where digital ecosystems are advancing rapidly, and consumer adoption is growing exponentially.
Companies Mentioned
- Agoda
- Airasia Food
- Alibaba's 1688
- Amazon
- Baedal Minjok
- Baemin
- BeTaxi
- Bobobox
- Booking.com
- Bungkusit
- Cebu Pacific
- Central
- Chaldal
- CheapOair
- Coles
- Comfort Taxi
- Coupang
- Coupang Eats
- Daojia
- Daraz
- Deliveroo
- Demae-Can
- Didi Chuxing
- DiDi Mobility
- DMM.com
- Domino's
- Doordash
- Easybook
- Eatigo
- eBay
- Ele.me
- Evaly
- Expedia
- Faasos
- Fine Dine
- Firefly
- Flipkart
- Food Panda
- Gmarket
- GoFood
- Goibibo
- GoJek's Go-Food
- Grab Food
- Grab Taxi
- Grain
- Happy Fresh
- Homeshopping
- Interpark
- Jalan
- JD.com
- JD.id
- Jollibee
- Kaidee
- Kakao Taxi
- Kayak
- Kmart
- Kulina
- Lazada
- Line Man
- Line Taxi11Street
- Lux Group
- MakeMyTrip
- Mc Delivery
- Meituan Waimai
- Menulog
- Mercari
- MetroDeal
- MiCab
- Mobile World Group
- MyCar
- Myer
- Myntra
- MyRealTrip
- Naheed Super MarketCarousell
- Naver Shopping
- Ola
- OpenTable
- PakWheels
- PegiPegi
- Pickaboo
- Pickaroo
- Pizza Hut
- Qoo10
- Qunar
- Rakuten
- Sephora
- Shebah
- Sherpa's
- Shopee
- Shophive
- Shuttle Food Delivery
- Snapdeal
- Swiggy
- TADA
- Taobao
- Tiket.com
- Tiki
- Tmall
- TMAP Taxi
- Tokopedia
- Tongcheng Travel
- Traveloka
- Trivago
- Uber
- Uber Bukalapak
- Uber Eats
- Wahyoo
- Webjet Daraz Bangladesh
- Wego
- WhyQ
- Wolt
- Woolworths
- Xiaohongshu
- Yahoo! Shopping
- YanoljaAmazon
- Yidao YongcheAjio
- Yogiyo
- Zalora
- Zameen
- Zomato
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi3znn
