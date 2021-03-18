Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Markets, 2020-2028 - Market Opportunities in the Use of Plastic Fuel Tank in Extended-Range Electric Vehicles (E-Rev)

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific electric vehicle polymers market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 31.61% in revenue during 2019-2028. India, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.



China has shown the highest growth in the regional market for electric vehicles. The continual rise in air pollution has caused health risks to rise in many cities. In such a scenario, China has attained the benefit of having massive manufacturing capacity and advanced technology to dictate the electric vehicle sector.

This, in turn, displays its dominance over the electric vehicle polymers market. Many auto manufacturers are planning to invest in the Chinese market owing to the strong demand for electric vehicles, thereby boosting the EV polymers market's advancement.



Japan is known to have the best electric vehicle systems globally, and is growing, as companies are taking measures to manufacture more electric vehicles. The electric vehicle market improvement can be assessed based on the presence of large EV charging infrastructures in the country, which outnumber the petrol and diesel stations.

Moreover, the market for polymers is expanding at a fast pace due to the surge in the manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles. These favorable factors are anticipated to put the electric vehicle polymers market on a growth path in Japan.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The establishments competing in this market consist of Asahi Kasei Corp, Dupont, China Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation), Elkem ASA, JSR Corporation, BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd, Solvay SA, LG Chem Ltd, and Arkema SA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increase in Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2.2. Rise in Application of Polymers on External Body of Electric Vehicles

2.2.3. Demand for Polycarbonate and Polypropylene

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework Associated With Electric Vehicles

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Demand for High-Performance Polymers in Electric Vehicles

2.8.2. Policies and Incentives to Encourage Adoption of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Uncertainty of Raw Material Prices

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Use of Plastic Fuel Tank in Extended-Range Electric Vehicles (E-Rev)

2.10.2. Growth in Electric Vehicle Industry

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Inadequate Charging Infrastructure



3. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Outlook - by Polymer Type

3.1. Engineering Plastics

3.1.1. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

3.1.2. Polyamide (Pa)

3.1.3. Polycarbonate (Pc)

3.1.4. Polyurethane (Pu)

3.1.5. Polypropylene (Pp)

3.1.6. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

3.1.7. Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)

3.1.8. Polyethylene (Pe)

3.1.9. Other Engineering Plastics

3.2. Elastomers

3.2.1. Rubber

3.2.2. Silicone Elastomer

3.2.3. Fluoro Elastomer

3.2.4. Other Elastomers

3.3. Other Polymer Types



4. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Powertrain

4.2. External

4.3. Internal



5. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. China

5.2. Japan

5.3. India

5.4. South Korea

5.5. Asean Countries

5.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. AGC Chemicals Americas Inc

6.2. Arkema Sa

6.3. Asahi Kasei Corp

6.4. BASF Se

6.5. Celanese Corporation

6.6. China Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation)

6.7. Covestro AG

6.8. Daikin Industries Ltd

6.9. Dupont

6.10. Elkem Asa

6.11. Evonik Industries AG

6.12. Jsr Corporation

6.13. Lanxess AG

6.14. LG Chem Ltd

6.15. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

6.16. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.17. Royal Dsm Nv

6.18. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

6.19. Solvay Sa

6.20. Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited



7. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y2bgb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

