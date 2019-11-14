Asia Pacific Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific electronic design automation market accounted for US$ 4.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 12.69 Bn in 2027. The increase in R&D spending in the semiconductor industry and evolving consumer expectation and burgeoning demand of consumer electronics are the key drivers boosting the electronic design automation market growth. Moreover, the emergence of miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to propel the electronic design automation market growth in the forecast period. Smart homes, TVs, smartphones, Internet of Things, connected cars, artificial intelligence are that every aspect of human life that the consumer electronics industry has pervaded. The demand for consumer electronics across the globe has been largely driven by the desire of the consumers' for bigger, newer, and enhanced capabilities. This, in turn, has encouraged the sector to constantly explore innovations and technologies which not only encapsulate the imagination of the people but are also affordable and relevant in terms of catering to their daily needs. In such cases the EDA software providers the electronic component manufacturers and technologists to design a suitable prototype of the devices. Therefore, evolving consumer expectation and burgeoning demand of consumer electronics are expected to drive the electronic design automation market in the coming years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794697/?utm_source=PRN

The electronic design automation market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the electronic design automation market further.



For instance, Irregular taxation policies on businesses lead to stagnation.In the Asia Pacific, China levies heavy taxes on any business outside its country, which makes it difficult for any other country to invest in China.



Also, it affects the various industry in Asian regions such as electronics, manufacturing, and others. This may have an impact on the growth of the electronic design automation market in the region.

Based on the Type segment, the CAE segment of the electronic design automation market is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period with the maximum market share.Computer-aided engineering (CAE) deploys computer software for simulating performance and for improving product designs.



It aids in the resolution of various engineering issues in a diverse range of industries.This includes simulating, validating, and optimizing various products, processes, and tools for manufacturing.



CAE comprises three phases of preprocessing, solving, and post-processing.In the preprocessing stage, the engineers prototype the system representation and the physical properties of the design.



Also, the environment in the form of constraints or applied loads is prototyped. Further, the model is resolved with the help of a suitable mathematical formulation. In the phase of post-processing, the results are then presented for review to the engineer. The growth in demand for CAE is primarily attributed to the deepening penetration of IoT and connected technology. Also, technical advancements, particularly in the automotive sector, is also expected to boost the demand for CAE in the industry.

The overall electronic design automation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the electronic design automation market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the electronic design automation market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the electronic design automation market. Some of the players present in electronic design automation market are Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies, Labcenter Electronics Ltd., Mentor Graphics Inc., Silvaco Inc., Synopsys Inc., and Zuken Inc. among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794697/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

