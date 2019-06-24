Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Report 2019-2024: Opportunities in Growing Adoption of Better Safety Standards

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market by Offering, by Power System, by Battery Type, by Light Source, by Application, by Country Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is predicted to reach $2.1 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The growth in the APAC emergency lighting market can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient light emitting diode (LED) lights across the region.



On the basis of power system, the emergency lighting market in APAC is divided into hybrid, central, and self-contained. Out of these, during 2019-2024, the central power system division is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market in terms of revenue. This is mainly due to the longer battery life and easy battery swapping in central power systems as compare to self-contained systems.



Now, based on light source, the APAC emergency lighting market is categorized into incandescent, fluorescent, LED, induction, and others, where the others' category includes cold cathode, high intensity discharge (HID), and halogen lamps. Among these, in 2018, the LED light category held the largest revenue share in the market, and during the forecast period, it is predicted to register the fastest CAGR. This is ascribed to the rising number of government initiatives to encourage people to adopt LED lights, particularly in Japan, India, and Philippines. For instance, in 2015, the government of India initiated the national LED program, UJALA, to increase the usage of LEDs for street and home lighting.



Further, the rising spending on the infrastructure sector in India and China is strengthening the Asia-Pacific emergency lighting market. In China, there are various infrastructural projects that are ongoing, with the majority in the transportation sector. For instance, in October 2017, China inaugurated the world's longest sea bridge joining China to Macau and Hong Kong, which costed nearly $20 billion.



Earlier, in 2015, the Indian government launched the Smart Cities Mission to build 100 cities with all modern facilities. Furthermore, in 2017, India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which fueled the demand for infrastructure in the country. Moreover, sports events, such as Winter Olympics, ICC Cricket World Cup, Asian Games, Summer Olympics, and Hockey World Cup will be organized in the APAC region in the coming years. This has already begun driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific emergency lighting market.



Moderate competition characterizes the market for emergency lighting in the region. Companies such as Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd. and Larson Electronics LLC. have been considered the frontrunners in strategic developments. These companies are majorly participating in the improvement of their product portfolios and expansion of their businesses in the region.



Some of the other APAC emergency lighting market players are Beghelli S.p.A, PNE Industries Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Zumtobel Group AG, Kejie Electronic Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Eaton Corporation plc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Power System

4.1.1.1 Self-contained

4.1.1.2 Central

4.1.1.3 Hybrid

4.1.2 By Battery Type

4.1.2.1 Ni-Cd

4.1.2.2 Ni-MH

4.1.2.3 Li-ion

4.1.2.4 Lead-acid

4.1.3 By Light Source

4.1.3.1 Fluorescent

4.1.3.2 LED

4.1.3.3 Incandescent

4.1.3.4 Induction

4.1.3.5 Others

4.1.4 By Offering

4.1.4.1 Hardware

4.1.4.2 Software

4.1.4.3 Services

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Industrial

4.1.5.2 Commercial

4.1.5.3 Residential

4.1.5.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Raw Material Providers

4.2.2 Component Manufacturing & Testing

4.2.3 System Integrators

4.2.4 Distribution Channel

4.2.5 End-User

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Rising inclination toward LEDs

4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption in aviation sector

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing number of construction projects

4.3.2.2 Technological advancements in lighting industry

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High capital investment and maintenance cost

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing adoption of better safety standards

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Power System

5.2 By Battery Type

5.3 By Light Source

5.4 By Offering

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players

11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Recent Activities of Major Players

11.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Osram Licht AG

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation plc

Signify Holding

Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd.

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brand Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand S.A.

Daisalux S.A.U.

Larson Electronics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46p3ud

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

