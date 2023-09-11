Asia Pacific Emerges as Epicenter of SiC Wafer Polishing Market Growth, Driven by Robust Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Sep, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN , Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SiC Wafer Polishing Market by Product Type (Abrasive Powders, Polishing Pads, Diamond Slurries, Colloidal Silica Suspensions), Application, Process, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Sic wafer polishing market is poised for extraordinary growth, with predictions indicating an expansion from $0.4 billion in 2023 to a staggering $2.2 billion by 2028, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.

The market's surge is primarily driven by the escalating demand for SiC wafers in critical sectors such as power electronics, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. SiC wafers, known for their exceptional properties including high thermal conductivity and wide bandgap, have become indispensable for advanced devices requiring enhanced efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of SiC-based devices in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles is fueling the demand for high-quality polished wafers.

Diamond Slurry Sic Wafer Polishing Centrifuges: The Pinnacle Product

The diamond slurry Sic wafer polishing centrifuges segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. These centrifuges, enriched with the inherent hardness and sharpness of diamond particles, have proven highly effective in addressing the challenges posed by SiC wafers.

They deliver precise material removal and exceptional surface smoothness, meeting the stringent demands of SiC-based power electronics, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices. As the demand for such devices continues to surge, manufacturers are actively seeking advanced and reliable polishing solutions, with diamond slurry products emerging as the preferred choice due to their outstanding control over material removal rates and superior planarization, resulting in heightened device performance and yield.

Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP): The Leading Process

Among the various processes, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. CMP stands out for its unique ability to provide highly controlled and precise polishing procedures. Combining chemical reactions with mechanical abrasion, CMP delivers superior planarization and surface smoothness on SiC wafers, prerequisites for high-performance semiconductor devices.

Its success is further attributed to its compatibility with diverse SiC substrate types and its capacity to handle larger wafer sizes, aligning with the semiconductor industry's aspirations for advanced applications. Additionally, CMP's efficacy in eliminating flaws and impurities from SiC wafers makes it the preferred method for producing reliable and high-quality devices.

Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the highest CAGR in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. This projection is rooted in the region's pivotal role as a major electronics and semiconductor industry hub, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan playing significant roles in global semiconductor production. The burgeoning demand for SiC-based devices, including power electronics, RF components, and LEDs, has spurred the need for high-quality polished SiC wafers, underpinning the market's expansion.

Premium Insights:

  • Increasing Awareness of Sustainable Technology Driving Market During Forecast Period
  • Chemical and China Accounted for Significant Share in 2022
  • Diamond Slurries Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2028
  • Power Electronics Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2028
  • Chemical Mechanical Polishing Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2028
  • Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Sic Wafer Polishing Market in 2023

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics
  • Growing Demand for Sic-Based Power Devices
  • Development of Advanced Polishing Consumables
  • Adoption of Sic Wafers in Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

Restraints:

  • Surface Defects and Contamination
  • Long Polishing Cycle Times
  • Limited Supplier Base

Opportunities:

  • Growing Investments in Sic R&D
  • Emergence of New Applications
  • Advancements in Polishing Technologies

Challenges:

  • Complexity Regarding Manufacturing
  • Intense Competition and Market Consolidation

Companies Mentioned:

  • 3M
  • Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd.
  • Advanced Abrasives Corporation
  • AGC Inc.
  • Allied High Tech Products
  • DuPont Incorporated
  • Engis Corporation
  • Entegris
  • Ferro Corporation
  • Fujibo Holdings, Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation
  • Fujimi Incorporated
  • Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd.
  • JSR Corporation
  • Kemet International Limited
  • Lapmaster Wolters
  • Logitech Ltd.
  • Nitta DuPont Incorporated
  • Pureon
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
  • SKC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j05lqp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Fuel Rapid Growth in Certificate Authority Market with Increasing Demand for SSL/TLS Certificates

Global Automotive Trim Market 2023 - 2029: Players Include Continental, Fritz Draxlmaier, Gemini Group and TS TECH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.