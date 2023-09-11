Asia Pacific Emerges as Epicenter of SiC Wafer Polishing Market Growth, Driven by Robust Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

DUBLIN , Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SiC Wafer Polishing Market by Product Type (Abrasive Powders, Polishing Pads, Diamond Slurries, Colloidal Silica Suspensions), Application, Process, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sic wafer polishing market is poised for extraordinary growth, with predictions indicating an expansion from $0.4 billion in 2023 to a staggering $2.2 billion by 2028, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.

The market's surge is primarily driven by the escalating demand for SiC wafers in critical sectors such as power electronics, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. SiC wafers, known for their exceptional properties including high thermal conductivity and wide bandgap, have become indispensable for advanced devices requiring enhanced efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of SiC-based devices in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles is fueling the demand for high-quality polished wafers.

Diamond Slurry Sic Wafer Polishing Centrifuges: The Pinnacle Product

The diamond slurry Sic wafer polishing centrifuges segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. These centrifuges, enriched with the inherent hardness and sharpness of diamond particles, have proven highly effective in addressing the challenges posed by SiC wafers.

They deliver precise material removal and exceptional surface smoothness, meeting the stringent demands of SiC-based power electronics, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices. As the demand for such devices continues to surge, manufacturers are actively seeking advanced and reliable polishing solutions, with diamond slurry products emerging as the preferred choice due to their outstanding control over material removal rates and superior planarization, resulting in heightened device performance and yield.

Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP): The Leading Process

Among the various processes, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. CMP stands out for its unique ability to provide highly controlled and precise polishing procedures. Combining chemical reactions with mechanical abrasion, CMP delivers superior planarization and surface smoothness on SiC wafers, prerequisites for high-performance semiconductor devices.

Its success is further attributed to its compatibility with diverse SiC substrate types and its capacity to handle larger wafer sizes, aligning with the semiconductor industry's aspirations for advanced applications. Additionally, CMP's efficacy in eliminating flaws and impurities from SiC wafers makes it the preferred method for producing reliable and high-quality devices.

Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the highest CAGR in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. This projection is rooted in the region's pivotal role as a major electronics and semiconductor industry hub, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan playing significant roles in global semiconductor production. The burgeoning demand for SiC-based devices, including power electronics, RF components, and LEDs, has spurred the need for high-quality polished SiC wafers, underpinning the market's expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics

Growing Demand for Sic-Based Power Devices

Development of Advanced Polishing Consumables

Adoption of Sic Wafers in Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

Restraints:

Surface Defects and Contamination

Long Polishing Cycle Times

Limited Supplier Base

Opportunities:

Growing Investments in Sic R&D

Emergence of New Applications

Advancements in Polishing Technologies

Challenges:

Complexity Regarding Manufacturing

Intense Competition and Market Consolidation

Companies Mentioned:

3M

Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd.

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

AGC Inc.

Allied High Tech Products

DuPont Incorporated

Engis Corporation

Entegris

Ferro Corporation

Fujibo Holdings, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation

Fujimi Incorporated

Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Kemet International Limited

Lapmaster Wolters

Logitech Ltd.

Nitta DuPont Incorporated

Pureon

Saint-Gobain

Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

SKC

