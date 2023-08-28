Asia-Pacific Emerges as Hotbed for Global Data Center Distribution Transformers Market Amidst Smart Energy Adoption

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Distribution Transformer Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Distribution Transformer Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

The rapid expansion of the data center industry is a key driver behind the rising demand for data center distribution transformers. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. As data centers heavily rely on consistent and reliable power supply, distribution transformers have emerged as pivotal components to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced monitoring and control capabilities is crucial for enhancing overall data center power management. As a result, these factors have significantly contributed to the surge in demand for distribution transformers.

However, the complexities associated with data center construction, combined with challenges related to high installation costs and data center security concerns, have restrained the broader global advancement of the market.

Regional Outlook

The global data center distribution transformer market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the data center distribution transformer market during the forecast period. Our analysis indicates that this growth is driven by the escalating demand for energy-efficient data centers, the increasing adoption of smart grid initiatives, and the technological advancement of smart grid systems.

Notably, the popularity of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in countries like the Philippines and Singapore for managing home energy systems is on the rise. This surge in smart energy adoption further accelerates the demand for efficient distribution transformers, thereby expanding growth prospects across the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Secondary Data Centers
  • Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient Transformers

Challenges

  • Data Center Construction Complexity and High Installation Cost
  • High-Risk of Data Center Security

Opportunities

  • Innovation in Transformer Design

Key Market Players

Among the prominent players in the market are:

  • Eaton Corporation plc
  • General Electric Company
  • Hyosung Heavy Industries
  • Hitachi Abb Power Grids
  • Siemens AG
  • Hammond Power Solutions Inc
  • Legrand Data Center Solutions
  • Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
  • Wilson Power Solutions Ltd
  • Schneider Electric Se

General Electric Company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a versatile industrial company providing a range of products and services, including aircraft engines and oil and gas equipment. With operations spanning across 170 nations, General Electric serves diverse global industries such as oil and gas, transportation, healthcare, and more.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtbn8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Evoqua Water Technologies and Leading Players Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market Expansion to 2030

Rising Demand for Tattoos and Growing Awareness Propel Global Tattoo Aftercare Products Market to Reach $214 Million by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.