Asia-Pacific EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Markets Report 2023-2024 and 2033 Featurung Horiba and Takara Bio

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific EV-based liquid biopsy market is expected to reach $74.75 million by 2032 from $12.82 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.64%

The market for EV-based liquid biopsy is anticipated to see growth propelled by continuous technological progress, rising acceptance by healthcare providers, and an increasing emphasis on personalized medical approaches.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing significant growth in the EV-based liquid biopsy market. This expansion is primarily attributed to ongoing advancements in healthcare technology and the increasing adoption of liquid biopsy techniques by healthcare providers across the region.

Liquid biopsies are gaining prominence as a non-invasive method for early cancer detection and monitoring treatment response, aligning with the growing focus on personalized medicine in the APAC healthcare landscape. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this trend, with a surge in research and development activities and the incorporation of advanced technologies into healthcare systems.

Additionally, the region's large and diverse population offers a substantial patient pool for liquid biopsy applications. As a result, the APAC EV-based liquid biopsy market is poised for significant growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for healthcare companies and stakeholders in the region's dynamic healthcare sector.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: EV-based liquid biopsy has tremendous growth potential due to its ability to revolutionize non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring. By analyzing the cargo of EVs, researchers can gain insights into the presence, type, and characteristics of tumors without directly accessing the tumor site.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC EV-based liquid biopsy market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC EV-based liquid biopsy market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope
1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report:

2 Research Methodology
2.1 EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market: Research Methodology
2.2 Primary Data Sources
2.3 Secondary Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation Model
2.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

3 Markets Overview
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Current and Future State of EV-Based Liquid Biopsy in Industries
3.3 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2032
3.4 COVID-19 Impact on EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market
3.4.1 Impact on Operations
3.4.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of the Market

4 Methods of EV Isolation and Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Evs Introduction
4.2 Isolation Methods
4.2.1 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Ultracentrifugation Methods
4.2.1.1 Differential Ultracentrifugation
4.2.1.2 Density Gradient Centrifugation
4.2.1.3 Moving Zone or Rate-Zonal Centrifugation
4.2.1.4 Isopycnic Centrifugation
4.2.2 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Size-Based Methods
4.2.2.1 Ultrafiltration
4.2.2.2 Sequential Filtration
4.2.2.3 Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)
4.2.2.4 Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (FFFF)
4.2.2.5 Hydrostatic Filtration Dialysis (HFD)
4.2.3 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Immunoaffinity Methods
4.2.3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
4.2.3.2 Magneto-Immunoprecipitation
4.2.4 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Precipitation Methods
4.2.4.1 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Precipitation
4.2.4.2 Lectin Induced Agglutination
4.2.5 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Microfluidic Technology
4.2.6 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Commercial Kits
4.2.7 Advantages and Disadvantages of the EV Isolation Methods
4.2.8 Novel Approaches for Exosome Isolation
4.3 Analysis Methods
4.3.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Analysis Methods for Evs

5 EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Region), $Million, 2022-2032
5.1 Overview
5.2 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1 China
5.2.2 Japan
5.2.3 India
5.2.4 South Korea
5.2.5 Australia
5.2.6 Singapore
5.2.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

6 Company Profiles
6.1 Company Overview
6.1.1 Horiba Ltd.
6.1.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.1.2 Role of Horiba Ltd. in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market
6.1.1.3 Major Products: Key Specifications
6.1.1.4 Key Competitors
6.1.1.5 Analyst Perspective
6.1.2 Takara Bio Inc.
6.1.2.1 Company Overview
6.1.2.2 Role of Takara Bio Inc. in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market
6.1.2.3 Major Products: Key Specifications
6.1.2.4 Key Competitors
6.1.2.5 Analyst Perspective

