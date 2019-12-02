Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market, 2016-2023 with 12 Key Growth Opportunities in the Vision & Strategy and Brand & Demand Aspect Identified
The "Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report
The Asia-Pacific facilities management (FM) market is enjoying stable growth, primarily supported by rapid FM development in developing markets and offset by low growth in mature markets.
The increasing outsourcing culture and growing asset base due to construction activity and greater familiarity of information technologies across most corporations are expanding the penetrable FM market base. In addition, the growing need for cost efficiency from some end-user sectors and upcoming trends on energy efficiency and changes in the workplace, are positively shifting market development.
However, market development is affected when large, conservative end-users delay acceptance of sophisticated FM propositions, or even outsourcing in general.
The lack of market standardization and the shortage of skilled personnel dampen possible market development. Furthermore, budget restriction and financial pressure, particularly in non-critical FM expenditure, together with market saturation witnessed in certain segments or country markets, are impacting overall market development.
Asia-Pacific observes growth contributed by rapid market development from Indonesia and Thailand, and to a certain extent, Malaysia.
In terms of a region as a whole, the rapid development from developing facilities management markets are offset by stable, lower single-digit growth from developed markets. By country, Australia has the highest FM maturity among Asia-Pacific countries. High integrate facilities management (IFM) adoption is an indicator of strong acceptance of sophisticated solutions among end-users. By end-user segment, the commercial sector led in almost all country markets due to the high maturity among commercial end-users on FM concepts and ease of penetration for service providers.
There are 12 key growth opportunities identified in this study, from both the vision-and-strategy perspective as well as the brand-and-demand aspect.
This study analyzes the Asia-Pacific facilities management (FM) market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and a brief competitive landscape of the overall market. The study also dives into analyzing the market by region: Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Japan and South Korea. This study covers the 2016 to 2023 timeframe with 2018 being the base year.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the potential market and the current outsourcing trends?
- Which are the factors contributing and deterring market development? How do these factors affect the market?
- How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market observing consolidation?
- Are existing products meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
- What are the key growth opportunities that market participants should pay attention to?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Facilities Management (FM)
2. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Facilities Management Service Providers
3. Growth Environment-Market Overview
- Market Scope
- Market Definitions
- FM Service Provider Landscape
- Drivers and Restraints
4. Market Forecasts
- Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-2018 Overview
- Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-2016 Versus 2018 Comparison
- Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Regional Overview Split by Service Type
- Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue by End-user Segment
- Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue Forecast
- Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue Forecast by Country
- Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competition Framework
- Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competitive Analysis
- Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competitive Factors
5. Visioning Scenarios
- Drivers of Change in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market
- Barriers to Change in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market
- Benchmarking Asia-Pacific Countries
- Benchmarking Asia-Pacific Against Other Regional Markets
- Macro-to-Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market
- Top Predictions for the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market
6. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
- Top 6 Growth Opportunities in APAC Facilities Management (FM) Market-Vision and Strategy
- Top 6 Growth Opportunities in APAC Facilities Management (FM) Market-Brand and Demand
7. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Market Consolidation
- Growth Opportunity 2-Disruption and Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 3-FM in Building Design/Creation
- Growth Opportunity 4-Cost Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 5-Private Public Partnership (PPP)
- Growth Opportunity 6-Workplace Optimization and WCM
8. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 7-Market Creation in Developing Economies
- Growth Opportunity 8-Integrated Facilities Management (IFM)
- Growth Opportunity 9-Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 10-Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 11-Critical Environment
- Growth Opportunity 12-End-to-end Solutions
9. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
10. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
