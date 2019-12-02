Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market, 2016-2023 with 12 Key Growth Opportunities in the Vision & Strategy and Brand & Demand Aspect Identified

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific facilities management (FM) market is enjoying stable growth, primarily supported by rapid FM development in developing markets and offset by low growth in mature markets.



The increasing outsourcing culture and growing asset base due to construction activity and greater familiarity of information technologies across most corporations are expanding the penetrable FM market base. In addition, the growing need for cost efficiency from some end-user sectors and upcoming trends on energy efficiency and changes in the workplace, are positively shifting market development.



However, market development is affected when large, conservative end-users delay acceptance of sophisticated FM propositions, or even outsourcing in general.



The lack of market standardization and the shortage of skilled personnel dampen possible market development. Furthermore, budget restriction and financial pressure, particularly in non-critical FM expenditure, together with market saturation witnessed in certain segments or country markets, are impacting overall market development.



Asia-Pacific observes growth contributed by rapid market development from Indonesia and Thailand, and to a certain extent, Malaysia.



In terms of a region as a whole, the rapid development from developing facilities management markets are offset by stable, lower single-digit growth from developed markets. By country, Australia has the highest FM maturity among Asia-Pacific countries. High integrate facilities management (IFM) adoption is an indicator of strong acceptance of sophisticated solutions among end-users. By end-user segment, the commercial sector led in almost all country markets due to the high maturity among commercial end-users on FM concepts and ease of penetration for service providers.



There are 12 key growth opportunities identified in this study, from both the vision-and-strategy perspective as well as the brand-and-demand aspect.



This study analyzes the Asia-Pacific facilities management (FM) market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and a brief competitive landscape of the overall market. The study also dives into analyzing the market by region: Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Japan and South Korea. This study covers the 2016 to 2023 timeframe with 2018 being the base year.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the potential market and the current outsourcing trends?

Which are the factors contributing and deterring market development? How do these factors affect the market?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market observing consolidation?

Are existing products meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

What are the key growth opportunities that market participants should pay attention to?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Facilities Management (FM)

2. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Facilities Management Service Providers

3. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Market Scope

Market Definitions

FM Service Provider Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

4. Market Forecasts

Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-2018 Overview

Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-2016 Versus 2018 Comparison

Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Regional Overview Split by Service Type

Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue by End-user Segment

Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue Forecast

Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Revenue Forecast by Country

Outsourced Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competition Framework

Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competitive Analysis

Total Facilities Management (FM) Market-Competitive Factors

5. Visioning Scenarios

Drivers of Change in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market

Barriers to Change in the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market

Benchmarking Asia-Pacific Countries

Benchmarking Asia-Pacific Against Other Regional Markets

Macro-to-Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market

Top Predictions for the Asia-Pacific Facilities Management (FM) Market

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

Top 6 Growth Opportunities in APAC Facilities Management (FM) Market-Vision and Strategy

Top 6 Growth Opportunities in APAC Facilities Management (FM) Market-Brand and Demand

7. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Market Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2-Disruption and Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3-FM in Building Design/Creation

Growth Opportunity 4-Cost Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 5-Private Public Partnership (PPP)

Growth Opportunity 6-Workplace Optimization and WCM

8. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 7-Market Creation in Developing Economies

Growth Opportunity 8-Integrated Facilities Management (IFM)

Growth Opportunity 9-Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 10-Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 11-Critical Environment

Growth Opportunity 12-End-to-end Solutions

9. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Matrix

10. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

