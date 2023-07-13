Asia-Pacific Food Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2016-2021 & 2022-2027

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Food Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region, Sector, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands, Packaging, Case Studies, Innovations and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, with value sales of $1,656 billion in 2022. Registering a value CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific food industry is set to reach $2,121.7 billion by 2027.

In 2022, the meat sector accounted for the largest share of 35% of overall food value sales, followed by dairy & soy food with 12.8% value share. Bakery & cereals sector is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth over 2022-27 in the Asia-Pacific food industry.

The top five companies in the Asia-Pacific food industry accounted for a combined value share of 5.1% in 2022. The industry was led by Yili Group which held the highest value share of 1.3%, followed by China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited(COFCO) (1.1%), Wilmar International Ltd (1%), China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (0.9%), and Nestle (0.8%).

Private labels held a 14.6% value share in the Asia-Pacific food industry in 2022. In 2022, hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific food industry, ahead of food and drinks specialists.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific food industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by sectors.



High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sectors across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.



Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.



Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling food manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.



Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label penetration in the region.



Health & Wellness Analysis: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food industry between 2016-21.

The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the food industry in 2021. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering food products with health & wellness attributes in the same year.



Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific food industry in 2022.

It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers; "dollar stores" variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others. Others includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, department stores, and others.



Key Highlights

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - The Asia-Pacific Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

The Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country

The Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Sector

Part 2: High-potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-potential Countries

Top Four High-potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific

Overview of High-potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (1/3)

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (2/3)

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (3/3)

Value Share Analysis of Food Sectors

Change in Consumption Levels by Country and Sectors

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Japan : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry Japan : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis Japan : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities Japan : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector Japan : Key Trends in Food Industry

: Key Trends in Food Industry China : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry China : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis China : Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities China : Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities by Sector China : Key Trends in Food Industry

: Key Trends in Food Industry Philippines : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry Philippines : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis Philippines : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities Philippines : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector Philippines : Key Trends in Food Industry

: Key Trends in Food Industry Thailand : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry Thailand : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis Thailand : Market Size Analysis of Top City

: Market Size Analysis of Top City Thailand : Market Size Analysis of Top City by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top City by Sector Thailand : Key Trends in Food Industry

Part 4: Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: Meiji's ChocoKoka Cacao Ice Cream

Case Study: Ramen Way Fans by The JML GROUP

Case Study: Thai Lotte's Black Koala's March

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Asia-Pacific Food Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific Food Industry

Leading Brands in the Asia-Pacific Food Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Asia-Pacific Food Industry

Part 6: Health & Wellness Analysis

Value Share Analysis of Health & Wellness Market

Health & Wellness Market Growth Analysis by Country

Key Product Attributes and Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Sector

Part 7: Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Part 8: Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Part 9: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Food Industry

Future Outlook of the Asia-Pacific Food Industr

