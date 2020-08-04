Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Report 2020-2025 - Analysis by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The growing demand for frozen desserts has led to significant growth in the total number of ice creams and frozen dessert retail shops across the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the frozen dessert is bound to achieve great success in the Chinese market, as the increasing demand for low-fat healthy food will likely encourage people to spend more on these products.



Moreover, the increasing product visibility, functional claims, clean label ingredients, and rising consumption during winters can be accredited to the increment of demand for more frozen desserts, including ice creams, cakes, etc., which, in turn, fortifies, the regions market share.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Preference Toward Ice-cream Parlors in the Developing Countries



Ice-cream parlors in countries like India and China are slowly and strategically placing their parlors on the busy roads, small market places, and moreover are placed in those areas where college students or the millennial population is highly concentrated. The planned setups of these parlors are expected to increase the consumption of ice cream and other frozen desserts via this distribution channel.



Furthermore, ice cream parlors are increasingly leveraging the marketing of their parlors in social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep people updated about the new product offering, offers, and attract 'followers' to increase more footprints in their parlors. Moreover, running special deals on their website with coupons that consumers can print out and bring in to redeem. These promotional activities are expected to create the opportunity for the popularity of ice cream parlors in the developing countries of the region.



China Holds the Largest Market Share



Frozen desserts market is bound to achieve great success in the Chinese market, as the increasing demand for low-fat frozen yogurt, healthy food will likely encourage people to spend more on these products. The rising income level of consumers, drastic development of manufacturing capabilities, premiumization trend in the country, and increasing adoption of premium products among consumers are projected to cater to the increasing demand for frozen desserts in China.



Furthermore, the growth of specialized brands, like Yili Chocliz, Mengniu Ice, Cornetto, Magnum, and others has been a key factor for the growth of this market in China. These brands are responding to augmenting health consciousness among consumers with the launch of mini sticks and other products with more flavors and new attractive packaging, which in turn, boosting the frozen desserts sale in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The major strategies adopted by the companies operating in the Asia Pacific frozen desserts market are new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers/acquisitions. Major players are focusing on introducing new products in the market to cater to the interests of the consumers. New product development is the most preferred strategy in the frozen dessert market in the region. Some of the major players in the market studied are Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, Yili Group, Nestle, and Unilever among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Yogurt

5.1.2 Ice Cream

5.1.2.1 Artisanal Ice Cream

5.1.2.2 Dairy-based Ice Cream

5.1.2.3 Water-based Ice Cream

5.1.3 Frozen Cakes

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Speciality Stores

5.2.4 Online Retailer

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.2 Nestle SA

6.4.3 Yili Group

6.4.4 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

6.4.6 Unilever

6.4.7 Blue Bell Creameries L.P.

6.4.8 Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qed03

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

