Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Markets, 2021-2030 - Product Launches and Grants / Outsourcing of Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Research Report: Type, Vector Type, Application, End User - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is set to reach $6,931.5 million by 2030, at a 36.8% CAGR during 2021-2030

The main driving factors for the Asia-Pacific gene therapy market are the growing gene therapy development and clinical trial activity, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strategic developments among market players, and public and private initiatives to raise awareness on this issue.



The APAC gene therapy market was moderately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lockdowns, movement restrictions, and halt of clinical trials. But, as the clinical trials were halted briefly, the market recovered quickly.



Ex-vivo and in-vivo are the bifurcations within the type segment of the APAC gene therapy market. Of these, in-vivo was the larger category in 2020 because this type of gene therapy is more effective and easier to administer.



The categories of the APAC gene therapy market on the basis of vector type are adenovirus, herpes simplex virus (HSV), non-viral, and lentivirus. The higher efficacy of adenoviral vectors will propel the adenovirus category at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC gene therapy market, based on end user, is categorized into academic institutes and research centers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Among these, in 2020, the market was dominated by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as they are receiving heavy funding, conducting numerous clinical trials, and bringing about advancements in their products.



During the forecast period, China will likely grow the fastest in the APAC gene therapy market due to the rising incidence of rare diseases and cancer and increasing strategic development activity among market players. For instance, rare diseases affect almost 20 million people in the country each year, as per an April 2019 article in South China Morning Post; as a result, the demand for gene therapies is surging here.



APAC gene therapy market players are launching new products and seeking regulatory approvals for the same.



The most-significant firms in the APAC gene therapy market are Novartis AG, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Kolon Life Science Inc., Amgen Inc., and AnGes Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 In vivo

4.1.1.2 Ex vivo

4.1.2 By Vector Type

4.1.2.1 Adenovirus

4.1.2.2 Lentivirus

4.1.2.3 Non-viral

4.1.2.4 HSV

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Carcinoma

4.1.3.2 Nasopharyngeal cancer

4.1.3.3 ALL

4.1.3.4 Critical limb ischemia

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

4.1.4.2 Academic institutes and research centers

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Product launches and grants

4.2.1.2 Outsourcing of vector and gene therapy manufacturing

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Positive clinical results

4.2.2.2 Increasing therapy development activities

4.2.2.3 Surging burden of chronic diseases

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Cost-ineffectiveness of gene therapies

4.2.3.2 Long-term safety issues

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Advancements in gene therapies and gene therapy manufacturing process

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Vector Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Country



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Vector Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User



Chapter 7. Japan Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Vector Type

7.3 By Application

7.4 By End User



Chapter 8. Australia Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Vector Type

8.3 By Application

8.4 By End User



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.2 Impact of Approved Gene Therapy

9.3 Strategical Developments of Key Players

9.3.1 Product Approval/Launch

9.3.2 Others

9.4 List of Major Pipeline and Approved Gene Therapies

9.5 List of Major Gene Therapy Societies

9.6 List of Companies

9.7 Gene Editing Regulations in Major Countries



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Kolon Life Science Inc.

Novartis AG

AnGes Inc.

Amgen Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecl5t4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

