Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $34.59 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - Class, Structures, Indications, Mode of Action" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glycomic therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 12,950.82 million in 2022 to US$ 34,592.83 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Glycomics has the potential to bring new perspectives to precision medicine, which is currently dominated by genetic and proteomic tools. Therefore, the high adoption of glycomics in various therapeutic areas would propel the demand for these techniques in the coming years. Nonetheless, ongoing research and developments and clinical advancements in the field of therapeutics are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the glycomics therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing market for glycomic therapeutics. The Asia Pacific glycomics therapeutics market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to account for ~11.89% share of the global glycomic therapeutics market in 2022 owing to the improving government support in countries, collaboration of research organizations, rising glycomics research institutes, and advancing healthcare infrastructure.

Therefore, the region offers several opportunities for the glycomic therapeutics market players to grow during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Segmentation



The Asia Pacific glycomic therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of class, structure, indications, mode of action, and country.

Based on class, the Asia Pacific glycomic therapeutics market is bifurcated into isolated and synthetic. The synthetic segment registered a larger market share in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Market Landscape



5. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Glycomic Therapeutics Market- Asia Pacific Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Class



8. Asia Pacific Glycomics Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Indication



9. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Structures



10. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Mode of Action



11. Asia Pacific Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Country Analysis



12. Glycomic Therapeutics Market -Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

Bayer Ag

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

