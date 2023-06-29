Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Established and New Players Such as Adaniconnex, EdgeConneX, GreenSquareDC, Hickory, MettaDC, Stockland, & Yondr

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $66.02 billion by 2028 from $45.74 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

APAC hyperscale data center market is among the majorly growing markets across the globe, led by factors such as governments across countries supporting data centers, development of multiple industrial zones, rapid growth in submarine cable connectivity, significant investments from cloud service providers, entry of global colocation operators in the region in joint ventures and other factors.

China and India are the top two countries in the APAC region. Both countries account for over 65% of the APAC hyperscale data center market share. Hyperscale data center developers are opting for newer and upgraded IT infrastructure to develop facilities as it will give higher storage capability in limited space with an increased lifespan of IT equipment.

Recently AirTrunk announced its new data center in Malaysia, JHB1. It will be a 150+MW facility, with solar power panels installed on the roof with a 5MW capacity. Also, in Japan, the company is building its second facility with a power capacity of 110 MW.

KEY TRENDS

Digitalization has been growing as a major agenda by governments across all countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand, and others. Companies are rapidly shifting from enterprise to cloud region, leading to increased demand in data center development.

Several Governments are announcing their digital strategies to strengthen the digital growth of respective markets. For instance, the Government of Australia has launched its Digital Economy Strategy 2022 Update with the aim for the development of the digital economy of Australia by 2030.

Increasing support from the government in the form of tax incentives, land availability in the form of new special economic zones, free trade zones, etc., has attracted more investment from hyperscale developers in the market. For example, Uttar Pradesh in India offers tax incentives and land at lower prices to attract data center investments.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Hyperscale operators are also increasing their presence with investment in cloud regions. Due to the entry of international players, complex construction is needed, bringing global construction players to APAC and increasing business for local subcontractors. For instance, Meta is developing a vertical data center in the region.

The APAC hyperscale data center market has strong growth potential for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries for UPS systems in the electrical infrastructure segment. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.

The market has adopted air- and water-based cooling solutions for cooling infrastructure. Especially in Southeast Asia, operators are more tilted towards adopting water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

China has been a dominating market in the APAC region, followed by India, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, among the other major countries for data center development in the APAC hyperscale data center market.

South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emerging markets in the region witnessing significant growth, especially due to digitalization and growth in connectivity. Countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have started witnessing new investments and are expected to grow as unique preferences from operators.

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

As most APAC regions countries are on the Pacific Ring of Fire, construction operators need to focus more on the stability of the structure, which is less prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural threats.

Lack of land availability will require creativity from construction companies to develop hyperscale facilities to house the maximum number of racks in minimum space. Also, due to a large number of investments, demand for local and global construction contractors will increase in the near future.

Increasing investment in the APAC hyperscale data center market will also bring investment in power infrastructure and related solutions. Development of renewable energy plants across the region to supply clean power to hyperscale facilities will need a newer type of switches and switchgears which could withstand power fluctuation from these sources.

VENDOR LANDSCSAPE

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Alpha Laval

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bosch Security and Safety Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Nortek Air Solutions manufactures

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

ARUP

Aurecon

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

CSF Group

CTCI

Cundall

DPR Construction

DSCO group

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Hutchinson Builders

Hyundai E&C

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi

PWS

PM Group

Red (Engie Impact)

Rider Levett Bucknall

Sterling and Wilson

Studio One Design

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Alibaba

Apple

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

Microsoft

Nxtra by Airtel

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

VNET

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Adaniconnex

Data Center First

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

GreenSquareDC

Hickory

MettaDC

Pure Data Centres

Stockland

Yondr

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Geography

APAC

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Thailand

Philippines

