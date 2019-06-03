Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Focus on Device Type, Reagent Type, Services, Procedure Type, End Users, Six Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific IVF market to Reach $19.35 billion by 2029



In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is a well-established, multi-billion dollar market consisting of wide range of devices, reagents, and pharmaceuticals used in the complex series of IVF process.Increasing rate of infertility across the globe is a key factor responsible for the growth of IVF market.







IVF treatment is a type of assisted reproductive technology that is used to overcome infertility.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one in every six couple suffers from infertility related issues, across the globe.



Among the different regions of the world, Asia-Pacific demonstrates the highest potential and offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of IVF market.Ultra-low fertility rates in the countries of Asia-Pacific is the most prominent factor driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific IVF market.



Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, China, India, and Hong Kong SAR are among the very low-fertility countries in the world. Lifestyle changes including delaying pregnancy due to career-oriented goals, the increased age of the first birth, a shift from rural to urban societies, and lower marriage rates, among others, are factors contributing to the decreased total fertility rate (TFR) in these countries. Besides, continuous efforts by the industry contributors of Asia-Pacific region and initiative taken by the government to provide better reimbursement policies covering IVF treatment also act as potential drivers aiding the high adoption IVF treatment in countries of Asia-Pacific. In addition, continuous innovation taking place to improve the success rate of IVF treatment and technological upgradations of devices and reagents used in IVF procedure are further expected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



The market analysis of Asia-Pacific IVF market includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, and the key strategies and developments taking place in this market.Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.



Presently, the Asia-Pacific IVF market can be categorized into four product types including devices, reagents, pharmaceuticals, and services.Further, based on end user, the market is sub-segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research centers, and cryobanks.



Furthermore, based on the type of samples involved in the IVF procedure, the market is classified by procedures as fresh donor, fresh nondonor, frozen donor, and frozen nondonor. Geographically, the market is sub-segmented country-wise and provide data of seven countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, and the Rest-of-Asia-Pacific.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in terms of various factors influencing it such as key market trends, competitive and regulatory aspects of the market, and scientific innovations in the assisted reproductive technology fields.The scope of the report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the Asia-Pacific IVF market, which involves devices, reagents, pharmaceuticals, and services related to IVF treatment.



The market is segmented into four distinct types: 'by product type', 'by end user', 'by procedure, and 'by countries'.The report offers the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering questions related to various aspects of the Asia-Pacific market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the Asia-Pacific IVF market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



Opportunity matrix and detailed product mapping have been included in the report.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• What are different types of devices and reagents available in the market and what are they used for? What are the key companies offering these devices and reagents? What would be the Asia-Pacific market value for each of these devices and reagents for the time period between 2018 and 2029?

• Based on devices, which IVF device type is anticipated to witness massive rise in the demand in the forecast period? Based on reagents, which reagent type is anticipated to witness massive rise in the demand in the forecast period?

• What are the different categories of pharmaceuticals involved in IVF procedure and what are the key companies offering them? What would be the Asia-Pacific market value for pharmaceuticals for the time period between 2018 and 2029?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the Asia-Pacific IVF market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

• What are the leading companies dominating the Asia-Pacific IVF market? What are the share of these companies in the Asia-Pacific IVF market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the Asia-Pacific IVF market? What are initiatives implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of IVF devices?

• By end user type, what would the market value of the leading segments of the Asia-Pacific IVF market be? By procedure type, what would the market value of the leading segments of the Asia-Pacific IVF market be?

• How will each segment of the Asia-Pacific IVF market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• What is the market scenario for IVF services market of the Asia-Pacific region?

• What are the key trends of different countries of Asia-Pacific IVF market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the Asia-Pacific IVF market during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029?



The key players who have made significant contribution to the Asia-Pacific IVF market include Merck KGaA, Merck & Co., Inc., Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vitrolife AB, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cook Medical, Esco Group of Companies, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hunter Scientific Limited, IVFtech ApS, and Labotect Labor-Technik-Göttingen GmbH, among others.



Executive Summary

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around 48.5 million couples worldwide were infertile in 2010. Infertility is defined as the inability of a couple to conceive after having regular unprotected sex. Physiological dysfunction, anatomical or genetic disorder, sexually transmitted diseases (STD)s, and endocrinological or immunological problems are some of the health issues that increase the risk of infertility. Increasing incidence of infertility that affects a significant proportion of humanity has raised a global public health concern. According to Demographic and Health Surveys, one in every four couples in the developing countries of the world is found to be affected by infertility. Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong SAR, among others, represent some of the major countries of Asia-Pacific suffering from ultra-low fertility rates. Increasing incidence of infertility owing to lifestyle changes (mainly due to the growth in the median age of first-time motherhood) is the most prominent factor driving the growth of Asia-Pacific IVF market. Apart from this, the rising rate of surrogacy in developing countries and various industrial revolutions taking place in the healthcare domain also act as drivers propelling the growth of the IVF market.



In-vitro fertilization, popularly referred to as IVF, is a form of assisted reproductive technology that assists in treating infertility.It refers to a cutting-edge procedure in which an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro (in glass).



It involves a complex series of procedure involving monitoring and simulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova from the woman's ovaries, and fertilization of ovum with sperm in the laboratory, followed by embryo culture and its subsequent implantation in the same or another woman's uterus, with the intention of establishing a successful pregnancy.The in-vitro fertilization market consists of all the products used in conducting the procedure including devices, reagents, and pharmaceuticals.



The market also takes into account the services offered in different regions around the globe.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the devices, reagents, and pharmaceuticals allied with the IVF market, which includes both commercialized products as well as products that are in the pipeline.



The Asia-Pacific IVF market report also includes the services market for in-vitro fertilization in different countries of the region.The Asia-Pacific IVF market is segmented into four different parts: by products, by end-user, by procedure, and by country.



The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another. These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease market estimation.



The Asia-Pacific IVF market is valued at $6.99 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. Among the different products available in the market, services contributed to the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in 2018. However, pharmaceuticals are expected to witness the highest CAGR, out of all other product types, during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. Presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical companies in the market offering their products coupled with the research and development undergoing to improve the efficiency of these pharmaceuticals attribute to the highest CAGR displayed by the artificial pancreas market. Based on end user, fertility clinics occupied the highest market share, whereas cryobanks demonstrated the potential to register the highest growth rate during the forecast.



By countries, China registered the highest market share in 2018 followed by Japan.The high Chinese population and the low fertility rate of the countries have resulted in the high adoption of IVF treatment, which in turn has contributed significantly to the Asia-Pacific IVF market.



Further, the relaxation of one child policy in addition to the support extended by the Chinese government encouraging fertility treatment has enormously facilitated the growth of the China IVF market.Significant support from the Japanese government and high disposable income among the Japanese population contributed to the growth of the IVF market in Japan.



However, out of all the countries of Asia-Pacific, India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. The changing lifestyle in the urban areas of India and increasing trends toward delaying pregnancy are some of the drivers propelling the growth of the IVF market in India.



The key players who have significant contributions to the Asia Pacific IVF market includes Merck KGaA, Merck & Co., Inc., Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vitrolife AB, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cook Medical, Esco Group of Companies, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hunter Scientific Limited, IVFtech ApS, and Labotect Labor-Technik-Göttingen GmbH, among others.



Countries Covered

• India

• Japan

• China

• Australia and New Zealand

• Singapore

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific



