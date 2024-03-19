Asia-Pacific Industrial Computed Radiography Market Research 2023-2033: Rising Demand Due to the Evolution of Industry 4.0 Practices and Persisting Need for CR Capabilities in Oil and Gas Domain

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Industrial Computed Radiography Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific industrial computed radiography market is estimated to reach $19.30 million by 2033 from $13.50 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 3.49% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market for industrial computed radiography systems is expanding rapidly due to the increasing need for non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions, technical breakthroughs, the shift to digital imaging, and the growing focus on sustainability. The market is anticipated to keep growing in the upcoming years due to ongoing developments and possible applications in developing industries.

Market Introduction

The industrial computed radiography market in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding steadily, which is encouraging partnerships and investments in computed radiography technology. Nonetheless, the industry confronts some difficulties, such as a lack of qualified personnel to carry out non-destructive testing using computed radiography equipment. Moreover, the development of industrial computed radiography systems is being impacted by the growing use of digital radiography systems, which have the ability to visualize images in real time and automatically identify defects.

The unique requirements of sectors like aerospace and oil and gas, which call for small, portable radiography equipment that can visualize images in real time even in offshore settings, provide additional difficulties. These sectors require effective flaw correction. Consequently, industrial computed radiography system makers and non-destructive testing service providers are increasingly moving away from computed radiography.

These elements influence the Asia-Pacific industrial computed radiography market, where the need for sophisticated non-destructive testing methods spurs technological innovation and digital technology adoption. It is anticipated that the market will keep changing to satisfy industry-specific needs and get over obstacles with skilled personnel and technology improvements.

Analyst's Perspective

The NDT domain is going through a growth phase as new testing requirements are evolving across applications. While testing methods are migrating to digital versions in certain use cases, the customers are also looking to expand their NDT service procurement to support the growing demand at their end. The industrial computed radiography market is going through a large-scale digital transformation, with very few use cases continuing to use the legacy version of the technology.

Migration to digital versions of industrial computed radiography has opened up new opportunity areas for NDT service providers and system suppliers. It is imperative for industrial CR system suppliers to understand the state of migration to digital versions and the evolving need for legacy systems across applications. This study presents both quantitative and qualitative analysis in this regard and will benefit those who wish to understand the state of the market along with evolving opportunities in the industrial computed radiography market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Platform/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the various component that is integrated with industrial computed radiography to conduct safe, secure, and efficient non-destructive testing. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the components, such as imaging plates and computed radiography readers. In addition, it provides a detailed understanding of the acquisition software that the review station uses to review the images captured by the imaging plates.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific industrial computed radiography market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the industrial computed radiography market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific industrial computed radiography market analyzed and profiled in the study involve industrial computed radiography manufacturers that offer docking systems and enabling capabilities. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific industrial computed radiography market offers various solutions to conduct non-destructive testing efficiently through portable computed radiography systems. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

MQS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Industrial Computed Radiography Market: Overview

1.1.2 Computed Radiography Services within the Non-Destructive Testing Landscape

1.1.3 Evolving Technological Trends and Disruptions in Computed Radiography Services

1.1.3.1 Artificial Neural Networks for Defect Detection

1.1.3.2 Battery Operated Flat Panel Detectors

1.1.3.3 Mobile Computed Tomography

1.1.3.4 Computed Laminography

1.1.4 Comparison of Computed Radiography (CR) vs. Digital Radiography (DR) vs. Computed Tomography (CT)

1.1.5 Evolving End-User Requirements for Industrial Computed Radiography Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Emerging Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry

1.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Computed Radiography Due to the Evolution of Industry 4.0 Practices

1.2.1.2.1 Case Study: Advantages of Using CR Technology Observed by Emerson Electric Co.

1.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Portable Computed Radiography

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Labors

1.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Image Visualization

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 New Product Launch and Business Expansion

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Persisting Need for CR Capabilities in Oil and Gas Domain

1.2.4.2 Opportunities in the Aviation/MRO Domain

1.2.4.3 Opportunities in Providing NDT Certification to Technicians

2 Region

2.1 Industrial Computed Radiography Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.1.1 Key Industrial Computed Radiography Manufacturer in Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.1.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Computed Radiography Market (by Country)

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.2.1 China

2.2.2.2 India

2.2.2.3 Japan

2.2.2.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Industrial Computed Radiography Developers

3.2.1 MQS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of MQS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in the Industrial Computed Radiography Market

3.2.1.1.2 Customers

3.2.1.1.3 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2 Analyst View

3.2.2 Rigaku Corporation

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.1.1 Role of Rigaku Corporation in the Industrial Computed Radiography Market

3.2.2.1.2 Customers

3.2.2.1.3 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.2.1 Partnerships

3.2.2.3 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

