Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet-of-Things Market 2020: Future Growth Potential Beyond Connectivity Offers Unique Growth Opportunities for Telecommunication Services Providers
Feb 17, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Disruptive Technologies Powering the Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet-of-Things Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is considered a global hub for manufacturing and industry. Additionally, governments across the region are undertaking bold digital transformation programs to achieve advanced industrial capabilities, particularly regarding the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). However, despite the hype, there remains considerable ambiguity about the type and size of opportunities that may emerge from efforts to implement IIoT in APAC.
This study tries to understand the framework of key opportunity elements in IIoT through relevant government initiatives and IIoT key market participants' activities in the past year. The report highlights the pivotal telecommunication operators' role in the entire IIoT ecosystem in segments such as connectivity, infrastructure and service management, and platforms in APAC. It also identifies the most critical IIoT opportunities emerging in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial IoT Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial IoT
- Snapshot of Manufacturing Industry in Asia-Pacific
- Overview of Industrial IoT Impact on the Manufacturing Industry
- Framework for Industrial IOT Key Elements
- Critical Government Initiatives Accelerating Industrial IoT Adoption in APAC
- Market Landscape Overview and Key Participants' Activities
- Market Landscape Overview and Key Participants' Activities (continued)
- Key Opportunity Areas for Telecommunication Operators in APAC
Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial IoT
- Growth Opportunity 1-Industrial Augmented Reality and its Increasing Application Areas
- Growth Opportunity 2-IT and OT Convergence for Higher Connectivity and Insights
- Growth Opportunity 3-Industrial Cloud to Manage Data Sharing Within Secure Network
- Growth Opportunity 4-Wireless Connectivity Gaining Momentum in Industrial IoT
- Growth Opportunity 5-Industrial IoT Security Solutions Set to be Critical for Industrial IoT Deployments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9285a6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article