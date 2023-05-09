Asia Pacific Industrial Sensors Market Report 2022-2032: Rising Adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in Manufacturing Boosts $129 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Industrial Sensors Market 2022-2032 by Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific industrial sensors will grow by 10.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $129,152.1 million over 2023-2032, driven by the rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing, a surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, the increasing adoption of industrial robots, and growing automation in manufacturing and various other industries.



This 148-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific industrial sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific industrial sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on Sensor Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price (USD/unit), and volume (thousand units) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Level Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Gas Sensors

Image Sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Electromagnetic Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensors

Force Sensors

Other Sensor Types

Based on Category, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Contact Sensors

Non-contact Sensors

By Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

MEMS Gyroscopes

MEMS Pressure Sensors (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Vacuum Pressure Sensor, Sealed Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor and Differential Pressure Sensor)

MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Optical Sensing

Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS)

Other Technologies

By Industry Vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Power

Mining

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Sensor Type



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Category



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

