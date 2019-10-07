Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Markets, 2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Application and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 3,114.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,943.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019-2025.



The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population and increasing rate of obesity. However, high cost of diabetes care devices and increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, rising medical tourism in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific infusion pumps market in the coming years.



Infusion pumps are widely used in geriatric population as it is an improved method to administer medication/ hormone/ nutrition and others. The number of ageing people with diabetes is increasing due to increased lifespan and the increased prevalence of diabetes in the geriatric population in the region and worldwide. Infusion pump for diabetes provides more flexibility to the patient's lifestyle while giving them greater control of the disease.



In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held a largest market share of 43.7% of the infusion pumps market, by type. The segment is anticipated to witness growth at a substantial rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its benefits of delivering monitored dosage of medications to the patient. They are being preferred highly in hospitals as they are able to deliver large amount of fluids or medications.



In 2017, the chemotherapy segment held a largest market share of 36.4% of the infusion pumps market, by application. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to rising incidences of cancer and increases use of infusion pumps for the administration of medications, to the cancer patients. The pumps for chemotherapy can be used both for inpatient as well as outpatient settings, which makes it a preferable choice for cancer patients.



In 2017, the hospital & clinics segment held a largest market share of 47.5% of the infusion pumps market, by end user. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to rise in the number of surgical procedures as well as reimbursement policies which make the admission process in hospitals a preferred choice.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market - Key Takeaways



3. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Increasing Rate of Obesity

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Diabetes Care Devices

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Across The Region

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Infusion Pumps Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Infusion Pumps Market - Asia Pacific Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.1.1 Japan

6.1.2 China

6.1.3 India



7. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market, By Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Volumetric Pumps Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Elastomeric Pumps Market

7.4.4 Smart Pumps Market

7.5 Syringe Pumps Market

7.6 Ambulatory Pumps Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 Insulin Pumps Market

7.6.4 Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Market

7.6.5 Enteral Pumps Market

7.7 Accessories Market



8. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps, By Application 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application US$ Mn)

8.4 Chemotherapy Market

8.5 Diabetes Market

8.6 Gastrointestinal Diseases Market

8.7 Pediatrics Market



9. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market, By End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.5 Homecare Market

9.6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market



10. Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



11. Infusion Pumps Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies in the Infusion Pumps Market, 2016-2018

11.5 Product Launch

11.6 Product Approval

11.7 Expansion & Others

11.8 Inorganic Developments

11.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018

11.10 Acquisitions

11.11 Agreements

11.12 Partnership



12. Infusion Pumps Market - Key Company Profiles



BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation.

