Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market Report 2020: Need to Enhance Business Efficiency and Improve Employee Engagement Through Value-added Jobs is Driving Growth Opportunities
Nov 16, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advancements Transforming the Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the intelligent automation (IA) market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It presents an overview on how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) is gaining significance across key countries in the region, their applications, and some of the drivers and restraints in using these technologies.
This study also analyzes the megatrends that will likely emerge and how will they impact the industry. Further, it lists key growth opportunities, provides market forecasts for the next 5 years (2020-2024), and profiles some of the leading vendors in the industrial automation space.
The industrial automation market is categorized under 2 broad segments - AI and RPA. AI is mainly being used for better decision making and strategic thinking, while RPA is used for repetitive manual processes.
There is a growing need for automation across different industry verticals owing to the various efficiencies that it offers. APAC has seen major adoption from verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics among others. Others such as the government/public sector, retail, and hospitality are also expected to witness growth in the next few years. Within the APAC region, some countries are ahead of others in terms of IA deployment.
For instance, China and Singapore are already leading the adoption and are expected to further emerge as global leaders. Singapore is witnessing a strong adoption of IA technology. The APAC region as a whole is expected to emerge as a hub for excellence in automation. The use of AI/machine learning (ML) is more concentrated in Singapore, China, and Japan.
Enterprises are adopting automation solutions to achieve enhanced business efficiency and better employee engagement. However, they continue to struggle with adopting these solutions owing to the limited availability of budgets, a weak digital transformation strategy, and limited skill sets of employees.
There is already a high demand for people with RPA and AI skills and enterprises struggle to meet these gaps with the available talent. As the adoption of IA is expected to increase, the skills shortage will continue to pose a challenge.
With coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) impacting most sectors globally, IA solutions will witness increased adoption in the next 2-3 years. Increased demand could come from enterprises in the BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sectors.
Some of the key vendors mentioned in the report include UiPath, Automation Anywhere, AntWorks, BluePrism, Datamatics, EdgeVerve Systems, HelpSystems, and Kofax.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Timeline of Industrial Revolutions
- Market Definition - Intelligent Automation
- Market Definition - Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Market Definition - Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Convergence of RPA and AI
- IA - Core Elements
- IA - Benefits Offered
- IA - Key Challenges
- IA - Market Trends
3. Drivers and Restraints - Intelligent Automation Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Intelligent Automation Market
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast - Global
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion - APAC
5. Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Five Forces Analysis - IA Providers
- SWOT Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Implications
- Mega Trends and their Impact on the Intelligent Automation Market
- Mega Trends Explained
- Adoption Areas across Key Sectors
8. Vendor Profiles
- Intelligent Automation Market - Competitive Overview, APAC
- AntWorks
- Automation Anywhere
- Blue Prism
- Datamatics
- EdgeVerve Systems
- HelpSystems
- Kofax
- Nice
- Pegasystems
- Softomotive
- UiPath
9. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufbt46
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets