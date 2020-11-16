Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market Report 2020: Need to Enhance Business Efficiency and Improve Employee Engagement Through Value-added Jobs is Driving Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advancements Transforming the Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automation Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the intelligent automation (IA) market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It presents an overview on how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) is gaining significance across key countries in the region, their applications, and some of the drivers and restraints in using these technologies.



This study also analyzes the megatrends that will likely emerge and how will they impact the industry. Further, it lists key growth opportunities, provides market forecasts for the next 5 years (2020-2024), and profiles some of the leading vendors in the industrial automation space.

The industrial automation market is categorized under 2 broad segments - AI and RPA. AI is mainly being used for better decision making and strategic thinking, while RPA is used for repetitive manual processes.

There is a growing need for automation across different industry verticals owing to the various efficiencies that it offers. APAC has seen major adoption from verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics among others. Others such as the government/public sector, retail, and hospitality are also expected to witness growth in the next few years. Within the APAC region, some countries are ahead of others in terms of IA deployment.



For instance, China and Singapore are already leading the adoption and are expected to further emerge as global leaders. Singapore is witnessing a strong adoption of IA technology. The APAC region as a whole is expected to emerge as a hub for excellence in automation. The use of AI/machine learning (ML) is more concentrated in Singapore, China, and Japan.

Enterprises are adopting automation solutions to achieve enhanced business efficiency and better employee engagement. However, they continue to struggle with adopting these solutions owing to the limited availability of budgets, a weak digital transformation strategy, and limited skill sets of employees.

There is already a high demand for people with RPA and AI skills and enterprises struggle to meet these gaps with the available talent. As the adoption of IA is expected to increase, the skills shortage will continue to pose a challenge.

With coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) impacting most sectors globally, IA solutions will witness increased adoption in the next 2-3 years. Increased demand could come from enterprises in the BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

Some of the key vendors mentioned in the report include UiPath, Automation Anywhere, AntWorks, BluePrism, Datamatics, EdgeVerve Systems, HelpSystems, and Kofax.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Timeline of Industrial Revolutions

Market Definition - Intelligent Automation

Market Definition - Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Market Definition - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Convergence of RPA and AI

IA - Core Elements

IA - Benefits Offered

IA - Key Challenges

IA - Market Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Intelligent Automation Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Intelligent Automation Market

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - Global

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast - APAC

Revenue Forecast Discussion - APAC

5. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Five Forces Analysis - IA Providers

SWOT Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Implications

Mega Trends and their Impact on the Intelligent Automation Market

Mega Trends Explained

Adoption Areas across Key Sectors

8. Vendor Profiles

Intelligent Automation Market - Competitive Overview, APAC

AntWorks

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Datamatics

EdgeVerve Systems

HelpSystems

Kofax

Nice

Pegasystems

Softomotive

UiPath

9. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufbt46

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

