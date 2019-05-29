Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Markets 2019 - Three Big Themes in IoT / Top 8 IoT Trends / Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action / Conclusion

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Perspective, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internet of Things (IoT) is no longer considered a hype-based concept. Instead, IoT deployment is finally making headway with both private and public sectors in various industries in the world, and in Asia-Pacific, in particular. The high level of interest in IoT is matched by the increasing readiness of companies and organisations in the region to deploy, operate, and finance IoT solutions. This report looks at emerging IoT trends that will be expected to make an impact on organisations in 2019 and beyond.

The top 8 IoT trends identified include:

Cloudification is at the centre of IT and OT convergence.

Blockchain will be the game changer for IoT.

AI will be the key to unlocking the potential of IoT.

Industry focus is moving towards edge computing.

Heterogeneity will define the DNA of IoT.

IoT ecosystems with the right blend of values and features need to be created.

IoT proliferation will lead to an increase in cyberattacks.

Cyber threats will limit IoT growth if left unchecked. While IoT has the potential to optimise efficiency for many industries and companies, many company leaders and managers are still unsure of how IoT adoption and deployment can help the organisation in its journey of digital transformation. Furthermore, as the number of devices that are connected to each other keeps increasing, physical devices and sensors are expecting to have to deal with growing threats from cyberspace. Therefore, cybersecurity has become a critical issue in the proliferation of IoT devices. Strategic imperatives for growth opportunities have also been included to highlight key potential areas.

