Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2033: Increasing Opportunity for Laboratory Automation in Emerging Economies & Partnerships and Alliances

The Asia-Pacific laboratory automation market was valued at $1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.69 billion by the end of 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Laboratory automation pertains to the utilization of technology and apparatus to carry out diverse laboratory operations, investigations, and evaluations with the least amount of human involvement. Increasing scientific research, testing, and experimentation throughput, accuracy, reproducibility, and efficiency are the aims of laboratory automation.

The laboratory automation market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into multiple product categories, encompassing liquid handling equipment, appliances, accessories, and software. Fully automated and semi-automated systems, as well as software choices such laboratory information management system (LIMS) software and liquid handling system software, are offered by the liquid handling instruments category.

Numerous applications, including drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, cell culture, regenerative medicine, genomics, molecular biology, and clinical diagnostics, depend heavily on these liquid handling tools. The life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, diagnostic labs, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and research and academic institutions are the main target consumers of these instruments.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific laboratory automation market has been segmented on the basis of various categories, such as product and country. The product segment has been further sub-segmented into semi-automated and fully automated liquid handling systems. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy: The Asia-Pacific laboratory automation market is a highly fragmented market, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the Asia-Pacific laboratory automation market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of instruments, appliances and accessories and software.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the liquid handling segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Japan held the largest share in the regional market, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Laboratory Automation Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Overview

1.2.1 Type of Automation

1.2.1.1 Fixed Automation

1.2.1.2 Programmable Automation

1.2.1.3 Flexible Automation

1.2.1.4 Integrated Automation

1.2.2 Advantages of Laboratory Automation

1.2.3 Limitations of Laboratory Automation

1.2.4 Current Landscape of Laboratory Automation Market

1.3 Current Market Scenario and Growth Potential

1.4 Future Potential

2 Laboratory Automation Market: Industry Analysis

2.1 Key Trends

2.1.1 Integration of Software alongside Laboratory Automation Systems

2.1.2 Miniaturization of the Laboratory Automation Systems

2.1.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Opportunity Assessment

2.3 Regulatory Framework

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI)

2.3.3 Regulatory Framework According to Laboratory Type

2.4 Patent Analysis

2.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Year)

2.4.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)

2.5 Van Westendrop Pricing Analysis

2.5.1 Overview

2.5.2 Semi-Automated Systems

2.5.3 Fully-Automated Systems

2.6 Stakeholder Analysis (N=30)

2.6.1 Demand-Side Perception

2.6.1.1 Factors Increasing the Adoption of Laboratory Automation

2.6.1.2 Challenges in Adoption of Laboratory Automation

2.6.2 Supply-Side Perception

2.6.2.1 Factors Increasing the Adoption of Laboratory Automation

2.6.2.2 Challenges in Adoption of Laboratory Automation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Impact Analysis

3.2 Business Drivers

3.2.1 Improved Turn-Around Time and Reduced Cost by Implementing Laboratory Automation

3.2.2 Increased Demand for Laboratory Automation due to Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Staff

3.2.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Laboratory Automation

3.2.4 Increasing Funding Activities in the Market

3.3 Business Restraints

3.3.1 High Capital Investment and Maintenance Costs

3.3.2 Complexity of Integration with Existing Laboratory

3.4 Business Opportunities

3.4.1 Partnerships and Alliances Creating an Opportunity for Growth

3.4.2 Increasing Opportunity for Laboratory Automation in Emerging Economies

4 Regions

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Key Findings

4.1.2 Market Dynamics

4.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2022-2033

4.1.3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market (Liquid handling), Unit Sold, 2022-2033

4.1.3.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Market (by Country)

4.1.3.2.1 Japan

4.1.3.2.1.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.3.2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.2.1.2.1 Japan Laboratory Automation Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2022-2033

4.1.3.2.2 China

4.1.3.2.3 India

4.1.3.2.4 Australia

4.1.3.2.5 South Korea

4.1.3.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

5 Company Profile

5.1 MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

5.1.1 Role of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. in the Laboratory Automation Market

5.1.2 Recent Developments

5.1.3 Analyst Perspective

