Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Market with Strong Economic Growth and Infrastructural Development

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater pumps market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.22% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is driven by several key trends and opportunities in the industry, as well as the increasing demand for clean water, wastewater management, and the focus on seawater desalination.

Market Trends & Opportunities

  • Seawater Desalination: Seawater desalination is becoming a crucial solution for regions facing freshwater scarcity. As demand for freshwater rises, desalination plants are essential for converting seawater into clean water. Pumps play a vital role in this process, facilitating the removal of salt and impurities through methods like reverse osmosis and multi-stage flash distillation.
  • Aging Infrastructure: Aging water treatment plants are driving the need for new and advanced pump technologies. Upgrading pump systems in these facilities is essential for optimizing water management, ensuring safe drinking water, and complying with regulations.

Industry Restraints

  • High Operational Costs: Pumps are energy-intensive devices, contributing to high electricity bills for water utilities and industries. Maintenance costs and unexpected breakdowns can further increase operational expenses.

Insights by Type

  • The demand for centrifugal pumps dominates the market due to their versatility and efficiency.
  • Positive displacement pumps are preferred for handling fluids with solids and abrasives.

Insights by Application

  • Clean water pumps cater to various applications in pure water systems, with centrifugal pumps being widely used.
  • Wastewater pumps are crucial for transporting and treating wastewater, ensuring safe disposal or reuse while protecting the environment.

Insights by Distribution Channel

  • The direct distribution channel is expected to dominate the market, allowing consumers to purchase goods directly from manufacturers.
  • Some vendors use both direct and indirect sales channels, while others focus exclusively on indirect sales.

Geographical Analysis

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds the largest market share, driven by strong economic growth, industrial activities, and infrastructural development.
  • Europe and North America also experience market growth, primarily through product innovations.

Competitive Landscape

The global water and wastewater pumps market is highly fragmented, with many key players. Prominent companies include Franklin Electric, Kirloskar Brothers, KSB, Sulzer, Weir, WILO, and Xylem. These companies offer a wide range of products and services to meet customer needs and create value throughout the investment life cycle in flow control management.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the water and wastewater pumps market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global water and wastewater pumps market?
3. Which region dominates the global water and wastewater pumps market share?
4. What are the significant trends in the water and wastewater pumps market?
5. Who are the key players in the global water and wastewater pumps market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rise in Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants
9.2 Increased Infrastructure Projects in Developing Economies
9.3 High Demand for Energy-Efficient & Advanced Wastewater Treatment Technologies
9.4 High Focus on Seawater Desalination
9.5 Adoption of Smart Pump Technologies

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 High Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases
10.2 Rise in Focus on Water Reuse and Recycling
10.3 Aging Infrastructure of Water Treatment Plants
10.4 Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes in Middle East

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Competitive & Fragmented Market Environment
11.2 High Operational Cost

12 Market Landscape

13 Type

14 Application

15 Distribution Channel

16 Geography

17 APAC

18 Europe

19 North America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Latin America

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h9yeg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Africa's SVOD Market to Triple by 2029 with Netflix and Showmax Leading the Charge

Africa's SVOD Market to Triple by 2029 with Netflix and Showmax Leading the Charge

ResearchAndMarkets.com adds the "Africa SVOD Forecasts 2023 -2029" to its offering. The report is projecting a significant rise in SVOD subscriptions ...
Transitioning to Green: A Deep Dive into the Global Bioplastics and Natural Fibers Market 2023-2033

Transitioning to Green: A Deep Dive into the Global Bioplastics and Natural Fibers Market 2023-2033

The "Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report dives into...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.