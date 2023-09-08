Asia Pacific Leads the Way: Global LNG Market to Reach New Heights as Clean Energy Initiatives Gain Momentum

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to experience significant growth and surpass a valuation of over US$200 billion by the end of 2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for clean energy alternatives in electricity production, with a growing emphasis on distributed power and utility initiatives.

Key Findings:

  • The global LNG market is projected to exceed US$200 billion by 2030.
  • Multiple industries are contributing to the accelerated demand for LNG, driving market growth.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a leading position in the global LNG market.
  • Key players in the market include Apache Corporation, BG Group Plc, Veresen Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Growth Drivers:

  1. Expanding LNG Production: The global LNG market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing production of liquefied natural gas. Advancements in the global supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas have made natural gas one of the fastest-growing fossil fuels. This surge in natural gas production, particularly in the United States with its shale oil and gas reserves, has resulted in increased LNG production. Natural gas is being converted into LNG for export to countries with limited domestic natural gas production, driving market growth.
  2. Commoditization of LNG: The growing number of LNG producers and consumers has led to the rise of floating liquefaction and regasification plants, along with increased LNG sales. This has resulted in the commoditization of LNG, creating a more open, efficient, and liquid market environment. The commoditization of LNG has made it a widely traded commodity, offering opportunities for stakeholders. The cost-effectiveness of LNG has prompted a shift from coal to natural gas, further accelerating trading activities and benefiting vendors. Improved interconnectivity and flexibility in LNG trading are expected to positively influence the market.

Key Segments:

  • Power Generation: The power generation segment held the largest share of the global LNG market in 2021. The rising demand for natural gas in power generation meets energy needs while reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The cost-effectiveness of natural gas has led to its extensive use in transportation and power generation sectors.

Regional Segment:

  • Asia Pacific: This region is expected to have a major share in the global LNG market, with Australia as a prominent exporter. Significant LNG projects in Queensland and Western Australia have contributed to the region's position as a major LNG exporter. India is also anticipated to become an attractive destination for exporters and manufacturers due to increased LNG infrastructure development. New LNG supply capacity projects are set to commence operations by 2025, further driving the LNG market in the region.
  • Europe: Europe, with the second-largest share in the global LNG market revenue, is influenced by increasing population and growing demand for power generation from clean energy sources.

Key Market Entities:

Prominent players in the LNG market include Apache Corporation, BG Group Plc, Veresen Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dominion Resources Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Qatar Petroleum, Sempra Energy, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. These players specialize in specific sectors to establish a robust presence in the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl24md

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Urban Living, Sustainability, and DIY: The Triad Shaping the 2023 US Outdoor Living Market

North America OTT TV and Video Market Poised for $82 Billion Growth by 2029

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.