Asia-Pacific Leads the Way in the Green Cement Market, Accounting for Over 56% of Total Revenue in 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Green Cement Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green cement market is witnessing remarkable growth, with a value of $28.3 billion in 2022, and it is projected to surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% to reach $57.8 billion by the end of 2028. The demand for green cement, in terms of volume, is also on the rise, expected to reach 480 million tons by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.4%. Factors such as increasing urbanization and infrastructure investments worldwide are driving the growth of the green cement industry.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Global Urbanization: The rapid increase in global urbanization is propelling the demand for green cement. Governments are investing in infrastructure projects, including public housing and road construction, which is expected to boost green cement consumption.
  • International Events: Major international sporting events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup necessitate the construction of stadiums, accommodations, and amenities, driving the demand for green cement.
  • ESG Emphasis: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs are gaining prominence in the green cement industry. Cement companies are focusing on sustainability, exploring sustainable raw materials, and adopting carbon-negative production processes.

The report provides a concise analysis of the global green cement market, with data sourced from reputable organizations such as The International Energy Agency (IEA), Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), World Bank (WB), and more. Market segmentation based on product type (fly ash-based, slag-based, limestone-based, silica fume-based, and others), end user (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region is included, along with market share and growth rate details.

Regional Insights:

  • Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region leads the global market, accounting for 56.1% of the total revenue in 2022, amounting to $15.8 billion. APAC's strong presence of market players, advanced technology infrastructure, favorable economic environment, and high demand for green cement in construction are key growth factors.
  • Global Reach: The report offers an extensive analysis of the green cement market across regions, including the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, North America, and South America.

The green cement market is witnessing a transformative shift towards sustainability, with promising growth prospects. As the construction industry embraces environmentally friendly practices, green cement is poised to play a pivotal role in the global construction landscape.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of global market trends, historical data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts up to 2028, along with market share analysis, emerging trends, and opportunities in the green cement industry.

