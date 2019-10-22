Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Market, Forecast to 2025

News provided by

Reportlinker

Oct 22, 2019, 08:05 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing use of smartphones that offer the mobile Internet facility loaded with multiple applications has become a way of life around the world. The Asia-Pacific region includes countries with high populations, emerging economies, and increasing urbanization.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806178/?utm_source=PRN

All this paves the way for higher demand for smartphones and improved telecommunications and data center infrastructures, boosting the use of lithium-ion batteries directly or indirectly. Lithium-ion batteries have also become the norm for all consumer electronic equipment, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, power banks, and wearable devices (e.g., smart watches). There is a growing penetration of lithium-ion batteries in industrial applications including cordless power drills, data center and backup power, energy storage, advanced medical devices, material handling equipment, and aerospace and defense. Although lithium-ion is yet to fully replace the existing battery chemistries, the number of equipment fitted with lithium-ion batteries each year is increasing significantly. This drives lithium-ion battery demand for the industrial applications segment. Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the key emerging trends in APAC, where each country has a supportive policy for the growth of EVs in place. This further drives the demand for lithium-ion batteries and creates growth opportunities for all major battery manufacturers in the region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806178/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

Advancements in Sensors for Robotics...

The North America cancer tissue diagnostics market is expected to ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Market, Forecast to 2025

News provided by

Reportlinker

Oct 22, 2019, 08:05 ET