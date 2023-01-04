Asia-Pacific Managed and Professional Security Services Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform & Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Managed and Professional Security Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a detailed look at the growth of managed and professional security services across the Asia-Pacific region.

It includes insights on market sizing, revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, and segmentation by service and verticals along with insights on growth drivers and restraints, assessment of future market opportunities, and insights for CISOs.

As many companies in Asia-Pacific are going through a digital transformation, the threat landscape has widened due to the incorporation of emerging technologies, such as cloud and IoT, in business operations.

With the looming threat of cyberattacks caused by this expanding threat landscape, companies are realizing that they cannot solely rely on in-house security teams to handle security issues due to the shortage of qualified security professionals.

As a result, they are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) that provide access to a strong pool of security professionals and cutting-edge security services, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues, thereby presenting a potential growth opportunity for the Asia-Pacific managed and professional security services market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) and Professional Security Services (PSS) Industries

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS and PSS

MSS and PSS Types

Customer Segmentation

Geographic Coverage

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share by Verticals

Revenue Share by Horizontals

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ANZ

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ASEAN

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GCR

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Japan

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South Korea

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Top MSSPs

9. Company Profiles

MSS and PSS Offerings' Availability and Completeness

Geographic Coverage of MSS and PSS Offerings

Country/Region Legend for SOCs

IBM Security

IGLOO Corporation

NRI Secure

NSFOCUS

NTT

Samsung SDS

SK shieldus

Tata Communications

Telstra

Topsec

Trustwave - a Singtel company

Verizon Business

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: The Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services

Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Popularity of TI Insights

Growth Opportunity 3: The Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform

11. Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - Trends

Insights for CISOs - CISOs' Concerns

Insights for CISOs - Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruu4ji

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets