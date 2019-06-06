Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market 2019-2022: Enterprises are Focusing on Threat Management Rather than Just Device Management Services

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprises are looking to enhance their security posture through MSS solutions because of the expanding threat landscape, growing incidents of ransomware, increased adoption of IoT devices, and migration to the cloud. The increasing adoption of IoT devices has made the security landscape even more complex, and organizations need to deal with securing and detecting threats across an expanded attack surface.

The lack of in-house talent and the constant push to meet regulatory compliance also drive the adoption of MSS solutions. Traditional security monitoring is no longer sufficient because of limited log collection and rule-based analysis. There is a need to have next-generation security operations where Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers can support enterprises by providing advanced detection, faster incident mitigation, global threat intelligence, and deep threat analytics.



Large enterprises are adopting a hybrid SOC model where they utilize services from MSSPs in addition to their own in-house SOC. This is to supplement their existing capability with those available from MSSPs which can undertake advanced threat management. SMBs that have limited technical skills and low budgets are tapping into cybersecurity expertise by approaching MSSPs to design their security infrastructure.



Enterprises in the APAC region often lack the skills needed to address the latest threats or vulnerabilities. This leads them to outsource their security management to MSSPs which can provide the required expertise. SMBs which have traditionally not focused on cybersecurity solutions has now started to deploy these because of the growing threat landscape. The emergence of threats, such as DDoS attacks, targeted ransomware, cyber extortion, and advanced malware attacks, has led to a higher uptake of advanced security solutions. Further, the demand for advanced threat detection and response is driving the uptake of MSS solutions. Key sectors, such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and utilities, are facing such pressures.



Most countries in the APAC region have formulated their cybersecurity policies and have updated their cybersecurity strategies to reflect and address the advanced threats landscape. For instance, Australia updated its cybersecurity strategy recently; New Zealand also came out with updated guidelines to ensure that organizations undertake adequate security measures.



Enterprises are focusing on threat management rather than just device management services. Hence, MSSPs are expanding their portfolio of services to offer advanced services for better threat management, faster response, and remediation to help improve the security posture of their customers. MSSPs are also investing in Anti-DDoS, advanced malware analysis and advanced endpoint protection to provide cloud-based security services.

