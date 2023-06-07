Asia-Pacific Manual Cleaning Mops Market Insights Report 2023: A $1.12 Billion Market by 2028 from $890 Million in 2022 - Rising Demand for High-quality Cleaning Mops with Microfiber Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC manual cleaning mops market was valued at $890.35 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,120.41 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.90%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present manual cleaning mops market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the APAC. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The revenue generated from the sale of manual cleaning mops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the APAC manual cleaning mops, including the APAC manual cleaning mops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people in the region faced many health challenges due to the rise in infectious and allergic diseases. Therefore, people preferred regularly cleaning floors and surfaces to maintain daily hygiene. The awareness of maintaining hygiene increased in the APAC region during the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to increase across the region during the forecast period.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

With the presence of emerging countries and rising demand for high-quality cleaning mops in the APAC, R&D activities have increased. Parts of India, China, Indonesia, and other countries are facing water shortages; hence, vendors have a chance to offer innovative manual cleaning mops that can save water, for instance, spray mops.

Many people in the APAC region fall under middle and lower-middle-class categories that can't afford high-end manual cleaning mops; manufacturers could launch innovative and affordable manual mops to capture the market share.

The working population in many countries of APAC is increasing significantly. Thus, the demand for easy & fast cleaning mops has risen in the last few years. For instance, the women's employment rate has increased from 47% in 2013 to 53% in 2022. China's women's population accounted for 43.7% of the workforce in 2022.

Microfiber mops absorb debris and water quickly and clean the surface in less time than other types of mops. The demand for microfiber mops is increasing in many APAC countries as they save time and energy. Flat and looped-end mops have witnessed increased demand from several sectors.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • 3M
  • Freudenberg & Co. KG
  • Jiaxing Jackson Travel Products Co., Ltd.
  • Sichuan HongChang Plastics Industrial Co. , Ltd
  • TOPOTO

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Berkshire Corporation
  • Bona AB
  • CELLO
  • CHHABRA BARTAN STORE (CBS)
  • Crystal Cook N Serve Product Pvt. Ltd.
  • Esquire
  • Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.
  • NINGBO TOPLEADER IMP. & EXP., LTD.
  • Pigeon Corporation- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • Ruijie Housewares Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Setbest Products Co., Ltd.
  • TTK Prestige Ltd.
  • U.P.C.P PVT LTD

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Key Developments

Chapter 2: APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Segmentation Data

Usage Market Insights (2022-2028; $Million)

  • Wet Mops
  • Dry Mops

Product Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Looped-end Mops
  • Flat Mops
  • Cut-end Mops
  • Sponge Mops
  • Spray Mops

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Retail Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Institutions

Chapter 3: APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Drivers
  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Trends
  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market Constraints

Chapter 4: APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Industry Overview

  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Competitive Landscape
  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Players
  • APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tnyhi

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.