Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market Report 2022-2032 : Sector to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2032 at a 14% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market 2022-2032 by Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific maritime analytics market will grow by 14.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $8,505.6 million over 2023-2032, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism, the growing digitalization of the shipping industry, needs to optimize shipping operations and improve efficiency, and the benefits of advanced digital analytics such as cost reduction and increased safety.

This 112-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific maritime analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific maritime analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Country.



Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

Voyage Operations

Fleet Management

Pricing Insights

Vessel Safety & Security

Optimal Route Mapping

Other Applications

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Government

Insurance Industry

Military

Offshore Operations

Transportation

Other End Users

By Deployment Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Organization Size, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Deployment Type



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Organization Size



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Amplify Mindware Private Limited

Dataloy Systems AS

eeSea Aps

Inmarsat Ghl (connect Bidco Limited)

Kayrros SAS

Kpler Holding SA

Maritech Holdings Limited

OrbitMI, Inc.

Prisma Electronics Sa (laros)

Progen Business Solutions Private Limited

RightShip Pty Limited

Shipfix Technologies S.A.S.

Signal Group

Spark Cognition Inc.

Spire Global, Inc.

U-ming Marine Transport Corporation

Veson Nautical LLC

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Zeronorth A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud1avt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets