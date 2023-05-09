Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market Report 2022-2032 : Sector to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2032 at a 14% CAGR

May 09, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market 2022-2032 by Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific maritime analytics market will grow by 14.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $8,505.6 million over 2023-2032, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism, the growing digitalization of the shipping industry, needs to optimize shipping operations and improve efficiency, and the benefits of advanced digital analytics such as cost reduction and increased safety.
This 112-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific maritime analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific maritime analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Country.
Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance
- Voyage Operations
- Fleet Management
- Pricing Insights
- Vessel Safety & Security
- Optimal Route Mapping
- Other Applications
Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Government
- Insurance Industry
- Military
- Offshore Operations
- Transportation
- Other End Users
By Deployment Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- On-Premises Deployment
- Cloud-based Deployment
By Organization Size, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Deployment Type
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Organization Size
7 Asia-Pacific Market 2022-2032 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Amplify Mindware Private Limited
- Dataloy Systems AS
- eeSea Aps
- Inmarsat Ghl (connect Bidco Limited)
- Kayrros SAS
- Kpler Holding SA
- Maritech Holdings Limited
- OrbitMI, Inc.
- Prisma Electronics Sa (laros)
- Progen Business Solutions Private Limited
- RightShip Pty Limited
- Shipfix Technologies S.A.S.
- Signal Group
- Spark Cognition Inc.
- Spire Global, Inc.
- U-ming Marine Transport Corporation
- Veson Nautical LLC
- Wartsila Oyj Abp
- Zeronorth A/S
