Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 983.51 Million in 2027 - Focus on Clinical Writing, Regulatory Writing & Scientific Writing

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Application; End User, and Others; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 983.51 million in 2027 from US$ 560.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific medical writing market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the end user, the Asia Pacific the medical writing market, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, contract research organizations (CROs), others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Medical writing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies involves the development of research papers, conference writings, and review papers. Medical writing is usually done by skilled writers. Medical writing plays an important role in pharmaceutical companies as the companies are efficiently trying to bring new medicine into the market. Good medical writing helps in quality clinical trial conduct, cleat trial objectives, and optimal product labeling.

However, the increase in the pace of customers' drug development programs and the merger and reorganizations of companies leading to the outsourcing of medical writing is why Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as an increased number of market players and an immense government support in the healthcare sector. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to challenges encountered with medical writers.



Cactus Communications, Certara, and Covance are among the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific medical writing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Medical Writing Market- Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Number of Market Players

5.1.2 Immense Government Support in the Healthcare Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Encountered With Medical Writers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Growth in Clinical Research and Trials

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in New Product Launches and Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Writing Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - ByType

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Writing Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Clinical Writing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Clinical Writing: Medical Writing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Regulatory Writing

7.3.4 Scientific Writing

7.3.5 Others



8. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Writing Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Medical Journalism

8.4 Medical Education

8.5 Medico Marketing

8.6 Others



9. Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market Analysis - by End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Medical Writing Market, by End User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

9.5 Others



10. Medical Writing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific: Medical Writing Market

10.1.1 Overview



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Medical Writing Market

11.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

Cactus Communications

Certara

Covance

Freyr Solutions

InClin Inc

Parexel International Corporation

Quanticate

Synchrogenix

