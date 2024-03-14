Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2023 and 2032: Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Enabling Diagnostic Accuracy

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific medical X-Ray detectors market was valued at $508.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to $913.7 million by the end of 2032, at a projected CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The growing incidence of fractures and spinal injuries, which is fueling the market's expansion, technological developments in X-ray detectors, and the adoption of cutting-edge materials for dosage management and detector development are some of the reasons driving the market.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region along with improvements in medical imaging technologies are driving the market for medical X-ray detectors. Innovative X-ray detectors are being adopted by medical facilities in APAC to improve imaging capabilities, as there is an increasing focus on early and accurate diagnosis. With better image quality, quicker processing times, and less radiation exposure, digital X-ray detectors are replacing older film-based systems in the market.

The need for effective diagnostic tools and the aging population are two additional factors driving demand. Important players in the APAC medical X-ray detectors market are spending money on R&D to provide cutting-edge and reasonably priced products, which will help the healthcare imaging industry as a whole grow.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Type: The type segment helps the reader understand the different types of X-Ray Detectors available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different flat-panel detectors (indirect flat-panel detectors and direct flat-panel detectors). Furthermore, the study also covers different segments by module type (new digital X-Ray system and retrofit X-Ray systems)



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific medical X-Ray detectors market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities, partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific medical X-Ray detectors market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for X-Ray detectors. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific medical X-Ray detectors market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



The Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market: Drivers and Challenges



The Asia-Pacific medical X-Ray detectors market is propelled by several factors, such as the growing prevalence of orthopedic injuries, an aging population, and the growing healthcare sector. Furthermore, the increasing use of imaging modalities in the Asia-Pacific region is also one of the growth factors of this market.



However, key restraining factors include the relative lack of medical infrastructure and healthcare staff. Moreover, the shortage of radiologists is another factor hindering the growth of the market.

Analyst's Perspective on Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market



The Principal Analyst states, 'X-Ray technology is evolving, and several high-resolution, low-cost, and low-radiation dose systems are being developed by market players. Continuous research and development (R&D) have led to several technological advancements in X-Ray detector technology, such as the development of thinner and more flexible FPDs. Several research studies are also aimed at identifying novel materials for flat panel detectors (FPDs)'.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Canon Inc.

DRTECH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

iRay Technology

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Rayence

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.2.1 Inclusion Criteria

1.1.2.2 Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.1.5 Market Scenario

1.1.5.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.1.5.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.1.5.3 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.3 Patent Analysis

1.2.3.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.2.3.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.2.3.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.2.4 Product Benchmarking

1.2.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.6 Research and Development: Addressing the Market Gap

1.2.6.1 Unmet needs in the market paving the direction of research and development (R&D) and creating opportunities for market players

1.2.6.2 Key recent technological milestones aimed at addressing the unmet needs

1.2.6.2.1 Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) Detectors

1.2.6.2.2 Perovskite Materials for X-Ray Detectors

1.2.6.2.3 Flexible X-Ray Detectors

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19

1.3.2 During COVID-19

1.3.2.1 Impact on X-Ray Examinations

1.3.2.2 Regional Analysis

1.3.3 Post-COVID-19

1.3.3.1 Future Perspective

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Business Drivers

1.4.2.1 Growing Demand of X-Ray Examination in Acute Injuries

1.4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Ray Detectors

1.4.2.2.1 Thinnest X-Ray Detectors

1.4.2.2.2 Flexible Detectors

1.4.2.2.3 Hybrid Detectors

1.4.2.3 Use of New-Age Materials for the Development of X-Ray Detectors for Better Spatial Resolution and Dose Management

1.4.2.4 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Digital Imaging

1.4.3 Business Restraints

1.4.3.1 Demographic and Socio-economic Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

1.4.3.2 Factors Hindering the Growth in Emerging Economies

1.4.3.2.1 Low Rate of Digitalization in Emerging Economies

1.4.3.2.2 High Cost of Implementation of X-Ray Detectors in Emerging Companies

1.4.4 Business Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Enabling Diagnostic Accuracy

1.4.4.2 Innovations in Technology Leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market



2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

2.1.1 Regulatory Framework

2.1.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

2.1.3 Market Dynamics

2.1.3.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Product Type)

2.1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Modality)

2.1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Module Type)

2.1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Application)

2.1.4.5 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by End User)

2.1.4.6 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Country)

2.1.4.6.1 Japan

2.1.4.6.2 China

2.1.4.6.3 Australia and New Zealand

2.1.4.6.4 India

2.1.4.6.5 South Korea

2.1.4.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 New Offerings

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

3.1.1.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.2 Company Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profile

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.2 Role in the Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

3.3.3 Financials

3.3.4 Analyst Perception

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81yzdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets