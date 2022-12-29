Asia Pacific Mission Critical Communication Market to Reach $6.95 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10%

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Technology and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mission critical communication market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 3,894.55 million in 2022 to US$ 6,951.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2028.



Companies operating in the mission critical communication market in Asia Pacific have increased their investments in the development of new and advanced systems and solutions, in response to the growing demands across end-use industries such as public safety and government, transportation, energy & utilities, mining, and defense.

The device provides great sound and functionality for a wide range of professional needs in industries such as hospitality, manufacturing, construction, logistics, and security. The MiT5000 has high-quality, easy-to-hear audio and a volume slider that filters out background noise automatically.

In August 2020, Hytera Communication Corp Ltd launched a carrier-integrated mission critical version of its Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) broadband solution. Hytera HyTalk MC, which is an end-to-end solution for mission- and business-critical communications, supports 3GPP Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Data (MCData), and Mission Critical Video (MCVideo) services. Thus, a rise in investments by manufacturers in new product developments is propelling the growth of the mission critical communication market in Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific Mission Critical Communication Market Segmentation



The Asia Pacific mission critical communication market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, vertical, and country.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2022, the hardware segment is estimated to dominate the market. The market for mission critical communication hardware is further segmented into command and control centers, routers and gateways, and distribution management systems. In 2022, the distribution management system segment is expected to dominate the market for hardware.

Based on technology, the Asia Pacific mission critical communication market is categorized into land mobile radio (LMR) and long-term evolution. In 2022, the long-term evolution segment is likely to lead the market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Surge in Adoption of Mission Critical Communication Systems from Energy & Utility Sector

Rise in Investments in New Product Initiative by Players

Market Restraints

Deployment Problems of Public Safety LTE Networks

Market Opportunities

Rising Military Expenditure

Future Trends

Integration of Advanced Technologies to Enhance Mission Critical Communication Solution Efficiency

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market Landscape



5. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Mission Critical Communication Market - APAC Analysis



7. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market Analysis - by Component



8. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market Analysis - by Technology



9. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market Analysis - by Vertical



10. APAC Mission Critical Communication Market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ascom

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hytera Communication Corporation Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Tassta GmbH

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Zenitel

