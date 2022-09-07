Asia-Pacific Mobile Financial Services Market Report 2022-2026: Disruptive Technologies, Customer Value Chain Compression, and Strategic Partnering are Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Financial Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a growth opportunities assessment for the APAC MFS market, with a scope analysis that covers the regional trends and the drivers for and restraints to the adoption of MFS in the region.

It identifies the key market participants in the MFS ecosystem and analyzes their competitive positions in the market. The segment analysis covers payments, loans, and investments.

Mobile financial services (MFS) allow customers to access financial services and make financial transactions through mobile applications (apps). The use of mobile apps is playing an important role in the adoption of MFS in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), especially in areas where the mobile penetration rate is high and the population is largely underbanked.

MFS is designed to address the financial access gap by enabling direct interaction between financial service providers and customers, reducing the friction in the service delivery channel. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics have automated processes, accelerating the development of mobile customer journeys.

Omnichannel architecture helps providers enhance the flexibility of their infrastructure and offer customers 24/7 access to financial services. Customers can even sign up for multiple financial services through a single app, bringing cross-selling opportunities to providers.

The regions covered in the study are:

East Asia : China , Hong Kong , Japan , Republic of Korea

: , , , Republic of Korea South Asia : India

: Southeast Asia (SEA): Singapore , Indonesia , Malaysia , Vietnam , and the Philippines

(SEA): , , , , and Australia

Scope

The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Industry

(APAC) Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Transaction Value Forecast

Transaction Value Forecast Analysis

Transaction Value Forecast by Region

Transaction Value Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Banking

Growth Metrics

Transaction Value Forecast

Transaction Value Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Key Findings

Market Trends

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Loan

Growth Metrics

Transaction Value Forecast

Transaction Value Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Key Findings

Market Trends

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Insurance and Investment

Growth Metrics

Transaction Value Forecast

Transaction Value Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis and Key Findings

Market Trends

6. Key Competitors Assessment

Company Profile Assessment

Ant Group

Tencent

Rakuten FinTech

Au PAY

Kakao Bank

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Modularization

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity 3 - Omnichannel Platforms and Open APIs

8. The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

3 Big Predictions

9. Next Steps

