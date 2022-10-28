Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Methods Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile wallets witness a growing trend in Asia-Pacific, with China being the frontrunner in their use

Asia-Pacific maintains its strong position in the payments market worldwide, showing continuous growth in revenues and projecting a solid growth rate across regions, as revealed by this publication.

Furthermore, this growth is driven by the rising adoption of mobile and digital wallets as an after effect of the pandemic. The growth trajectory of digital wallets however differs between countries, with China and South Korea already moving towards a cashless society and embracing mobile wallets rapidly.

On the other hand, Japan still remains a cash dependent economy, according to a source cited in the report. Additionally, among the other commonly used B2C E-Commerce payment methods in the region such as cards, bank transfers, and so on, E-wallets accounted for more than half of total payments. In Asia-Pacific, the number and value of mobile wallet users is projected to increase from 2020 to 2025, with mobile wallet user penetration increasing in multiple countries of the region, as stated in this publication. China happens to be the leading country when it comes to the use of digital payment methods in the region.

For instance, a majority of internet users in China preferred mobile payments in February 2022, over other methods such as cash payment, bankcard payment, smartwatch payment, and computer payment. Moreover, the mobile wallet user penetration in China is also forecasted to continue to increase moderately between 2020 and 2025, as reported by this publication.

Further, the value of mobile wallet transaction in the country is projected to witness almost a double-digit growth between 2020 and 2025, with value reaching certain trillions of Euros by 2025. Alipay, followed by WeChat Pay were the most used platforms when it came to payments via mobile wallets in 2021.

The other emerging countries within the region such as Indonesia, and Malaysia are also forecasted to witness a significantly high double-digit CAGR in terms of number of mobile wallet transactions between 2020 and 2025, as spelled out by this report.

With other advanced and emerging countries moving towards a cashless society, Japan still shows signs of a cash driven economy

The use and adoption of digital and mobile payment methods in Asia-Pacific accelerated amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless payment methods in the region thus became the newly accepted norm post-pandemic, as mentioned in the report.

In 2021, the top B2C E-Commerce payment method in South Korea was credit cards, with nearly three-quarters of the online payments in the country being conducted via credit cards, followed by E-wallets and other non-cash payment options. The share of online shoppers using cash was exceptionally low, with cash payments coming in the last place and accounting for a single digit share of the country's online payments, as per this publication.

As per a survey cited in the report, most of the respondents in Japan, were seen inclining towards cash in 2022, with less than half of the respondents using non-cash payment methods such as mobile payments and so on. The share of internet users using QR code mobile payment and contactless mobile payment also remained quite low as of the start of 2022 in Japan.

Furthermore, only one in three smartphone users in the country were willing to use mobile payments in the future as of February 2022, as mentioned in the new report.

Questions answered in the report:

What were the leading payment methods in Asia-Pacific ?

? How many mobile wallets are forecasted to be in use in Japan by 2025?

by 2025? What is the projected mobile wallet user penetration in China by 2025?

by 2025? Which were the most commonly used payment methods in China ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

General Payment Methods Used, in % of Respondents, January 2022

Breakdown of Mobile Payments' Percentage Share of Total Payments Made, in % of Mobile Payment Service Users, February 2022

Breakdown of Attitude Towards Future Use of Mobile Payments, in % of Smartphone Users, February 2022

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment, in % of Internet Users, January 2022

Breakdown of Most Used QR Code Mobile Payment Services, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2022

Breakdown of Most Used Contactless Mobile Payment Services, in % of Contactless Mobile Payment Service Users, January 2022

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

3.2.2. South Korea

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021

Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in % of Adults, H1 2021

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

3.2.3. Australia

Usage of Selected Online Payment Platforms, in % of Respondents, January 2018 & June 2021

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

Most Used Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, February 2022

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD trillion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Market, in % of Total Value, July 2021

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Population, 2019-2025f

3.3.2. Taiwan

Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, August 2021

Mobile Payment and Card User Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Internet Users, August 2021

3.3.3. Indonesia

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

Digital Wallet and Mobile Banking Use, by Generation, in % of Mobile Payment Users, H2 2021

Most Used Digital Wallet Platforms, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Socio-Economic Status, H2 2021

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

3.3.4. Malaysia

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

